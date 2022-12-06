Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet Pauline Hart Deem
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATV’s and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Hendershot
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on Nov. 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John DeVore
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Eugene Casto
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion).Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years, and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday at Camden Clark Medical Center. At Sandie’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Spade family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at CCMC. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandy Lynne Taylor
Sandy Lynne Taylor, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence. Memorial service details are pending and will be announced by Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Krupinski
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, W.Va., Nov. 27, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John David Williamson
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marietta. Burial, Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, with military honors. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joan L. Fazio
Joan Louise Fazio, 81 of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941 in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life at his residence on December 5, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1932, in Cisco, WV, the son of the late James and Edna Leona Moore Nelson. He was a 1950 graduate of Cairo...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Al “Big Al” Dotson
Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence, Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson. Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ashton Boron’s 30 helps St. Marys defeat Parkersburg Catholic, 95-53
PARKERSBURG — Ashton Boron went for a career-high 30 points while Luke Powell and Joey Ramsey added 21 apiece here Thursday night during St. Marys’ 95-53 triumph at Parkersburg Catholic. Powell flirted with a triple-double thanks to his game-highs of 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Ramsey made...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Parkersburg South Patriots named 1st team all-state
HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots put pressure on Marietta Tigers, fall 46-44
MARIETTA — In order to keep its perfect record intact, the Marietta girls had to hold their collective breath as Parkersburg South nearly rallied from a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit Thursday night at Sutton Gymnasium. After the Tigers missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds remaining and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following reports were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 2-4: * Raymond Michael Adkins, Branchland, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, fined $170.25 and sentenced to 60 days in jail which was suspended and she was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. A charge of violating a protective order was dismissed through a plea agreement.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smoot children to present Christmas show
PARKERSBURG — The Smoot Theatre Youth Vocal Ensembles will present a Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. The choral groups are the Smoot Theatre Children’s Chorus, in its 13th year, the Smoot Theatre Boys Ensemble, in its 11th year, and the Smoot Theatre Girls Ensemble, in its eighth year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Backing Up Shop With a Cop
PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission discusses cleanup, swing replacement
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission discussed the cleanup of a property, additional office space for the probation office, the moving of a power transformer and more during its regular Thursday meeting. The commission agreed to start the process of getting the property cleaned up at 10040 Staunton Turnpike,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood BOE recognizes school resource officer
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday at Martin Elementary with all members in attendance. The board received presentations on the West Virginia Balanced Scorecard Accountability System by Ashlee Beatty, director of curriculum and instruction, a plan to pilot an after school intervention program to improve high school graduation rates and reduce chronic absenteeism by Kennith Cook, director of secondary schools, and an academic report from Martin Elementary School Principal Tom Wheeler.
