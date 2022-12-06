Read full article on original website
Reader-Exclusive 25% Off: AETHER's Sleek Take on the Essential Big Winter Coat
In cities, ski towns and suburbs, one thing unites folks living in winter climates: the Big Winter Coat. It sits in the closet, ready for the season's worst and coldest days – or those days you'll have to spend a little extra time outside in the elements. AETHER calls the Scott Parka its "'pinnacle of warmth' piece" – a "seriously burly jacket" that's way sleeker and more manageable than those 'other' parkas. AETHER's uncompromising dedication to performance gear with premium aesthetics is deeply infused and on full display. Designed and built specifically for that 0°-30° F sweet spot, the Scott Parka features a seam-sealed, windproof shell with mechanical stretch and two-way-stretch, waterproof Schoeller® material at the hood, body yoke and collar. 800-fill-power goose down does the warming work, while a detachable hood offers big versatility to your Big Winter Coat. Through December 31, Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive 25 percent off their purchase – use code AETHERGP25 at checkout.
Lose the Bulk: Take 25% Off a Tough but Lightweight Insulated Work Jacket
When temps drop, outdoor work is hard enough – never mind the effort required trying to move inside typical marshmallow-inspired outerwear. RefrigiWear is the champ of effective workwear that's designed for people who actually work outdoors in all conditions. The brand's ChillShield Jacket (reg. $120-$139) – just one piece in the ChillShield Collection – is specifically designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 10° F without any of the bulk you'd expect from 'other' brands out there. Ultra-efficient and compact AirBlaze insulation is the key to lightweight warmth: Refrigiwear says it's 40 percent warmer than the competition. While its insides keep you cozy, the jacket's water-repellant, wind-tight 150 denier twill shell is worksite-ready armor that features extra abrasion-resistant panels at the waist and on the sleeves; a fleece-lined stand-up collar and ribbed knit cuffs seal out every draft. And with available sizing from S to 5XL, there's an option for everyone. From December 7, '22, through January 5, '23, use code A25GP at checkout to take 25 percent off your ChillShield Jacket – and get back to work comfortably.
Visit the One-Stop-Shop for Quality, Thoughtful Gifts
Skip the lines and the crowds this year – mow through your list at Huckberry, whose vast curation of quality gear and goods could not be more perfect for the season. Find thoughtful gifts for the whole area, from comfortable footwear to home goods and decor to elevate any space to EDC to keep pockets happy, Huckberry has everything you need to knock gifting season out of the park. We have rounded up a few seasonal picks for every type of style below.
Need a Stocking Stuffer? A Bunch of CRKT's Best EDC Knives Are On Sale
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Sometimes, the best gifts come in the smallest packages. Or at least that's probably true for the EDC enthusiast in your life. And if that's the person you're hunting for right now, we've got great news: one of our favorite everyday carry brands, CRKT (short for Columbia River Knife & Tool) is having a big sale on some of its best bladed tools (and more).
