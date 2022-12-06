ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, KS

247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Can K-State Take the Next Step After Winning a Big 12 Championship?

“Big 12 champions has a nice ring to it,” said Klieman, who is in his fourth season at Kansas State. Yes, it does, coach! K-State got it done against TCU in a thrilling Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to give K-State the 31-28 victory. It was K-State’s third Big 12 championship and its first in the Chris Klieman era.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
MANHATTAN, KS
kuathletics.com

⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation

"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
LAWRENCE, KS
1350kman.com

JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State

As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Questions Podcast: What does Kansas State's Big 12 title really mean?

The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's 31-28 overtime victory against TCU in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now fans want to know what will be the impact of K-State winning the Big 12 trophy. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas State moves to 8-1 with win over Abilene Christian

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another win in the books for Kansas State after topping Abilene Christian, 81-64. The Wildcats led 36-35 at the half, but turned it up after the break outscoring Abilene Christian by 16. David N’Guessan had a game-high 23 points while three other Wildcats had double figures,...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means

Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🥎 Kansas Announces 2023 Schedule

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season. “I am very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “I am a firm believer in playing a tough schedule right from the beginning to prepare us for our Big 12 Conference opponents. This team has worked extremely hard this fall to prepare for the 2023 season. We will face some different teams than in the past, and we are ready for the challenge. I encourage our fans to come out and support the Jayhawks this season, this will be fun group to watch. Rock Chalk!”
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Public Schools say investigations have concluded on the incident from Saturday’s Topeka High School at Valley Center High School boys basketball game. Players and coaches say Valley Center fans made racist and inappropriate comments toward Topeka High players. Video...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

K-State to swear in first senior vice president for executive affairs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will swear in its first senior vice president for executive affairs. Kansas State University says that Marshall Stewart, a national leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, has been named its first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships and chief of staff. He will assume the position on Jan. 23.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE

