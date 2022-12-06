Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Local political donor, Florida Board of Governors member found dead in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prominent local political donor and President of Total Military Management Kent Stermon has died. Initially reported by Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics, Stermon was a known friend of Governor Ron DeSantis as well as Mayor Lenny Curry. He was 50-years-old at the time of his death.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-endorsed Duval School Board member backs Leanna Cumber for Jax Mayor
Cumber also announced Thursday that she had signed the Moms For Liberty pledge. Duval County School Board member April Carney is endorsing Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Mayor, the candidate announced Thursday. Carney, who won election to the School Board after landing an endorsement from Gov. Ron...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Economic Forecast 2023: Law, higher education, banking, hospitality and residential real estate and nonprofits
Finding and keeping qualified workers remains among the primary economic issues facing Northeast Florida business leaders in 2023, continuing their concerns from 2022. Uncertainty, including the question of a recession, underlies the challenges. Northeast Florida leaders offer their insight into how they plan to take on the challenges of the...
Matt Schellenberg: Lenny Curry Should Focus on Important Issues, Not ‘Resign to Run’ Proposal
How is restricting voters’ right to back whoever they want at the ballot box good for democracy?. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is undermining democracy with a proposal that requires elected city officials to resign their current position to run for another elected office. Curry should be embarrassed that this...
Jacksonville Daily Record
TD Bank expanding in Northeast Florida with First Horizon acquisition
When TD Bank completes its purchase of First Horizon Corp., expected within weeks, it will have elevated its North Florida presence on four fronts:. • The pending acquisition of First Horizon, anticipated to close by the end of January. • Creation of a newly designed community banking center with plans...
Jacksonville Daily Record
RainSoft distributor A&B Marketing buys Southpoint area building
Jacksonville-based A&B Marketing Inc., the area distributor for RainSoft water treatment systems, paid $3 million to buy an office-showroom in the Southpoint area. A&B Marketing bought the 19,272-square-foot building on 1.55 acres at 6930 Bonneval Road from Jacksonville-based New Vision Properties Inc. The structure was built on 1.55 acres. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses
Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters
Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
'Manifesting Over Mimosas' networking event officially recognized by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An event created to inspire people to pursue their dreams was recognized by The City of Jacksonville this week. A proclamation was issued by the city recognizing Manifesting Over Mimosas as an event that helps facilitate growth and energize the economy through groundbreaking networking opportunities. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways to launch service from Jacksonville to Raleigh-Durham
Breeze Airways announced Dec. 7 it will begin nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, in May. The service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport begins May 18 with flights on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The airline said it is offering fares as low as $39 one-way if...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Bailey’s Gym, 10915 Baymeadows Road, No. 126, contractor is Y2K Construction Services Inc., 34,069 square feet, tenant build-out, $600,000. Advantis Gardens, 665 Starratt Road, contractor is BCC Construction LLC, 238,527 square feet, new clubhouse and four apartment buildings, $24.61 million. Government. City of Jacksonville,2630 Firestone Road, contractor is Auld...
Jacksonville Daily Record
FSCJ Funeral Services program accredited for online classes
After review from the American Board of Funeral Service Education, Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Funeral Services program is a board-approved distance learning program. FSCJ said in a news release that of 58 board-accredited programs, fewer than 25 are approved for distance learning. “FSCJ is known for our high-quality...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach Commissioners make plea for tree protections
Vice Mayor Len Kreger doesn’t know whether the city will get support from the Legislature on the proposals. Fernandina Beach City Commissioners are looking to the Legislature to repeal a law seen as a giveaway to developers and a direct attack on the Florida environment. Vice Mayor Len Kreger...
‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Maple Street Biscuit Co. adding locations with caution
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened three new restaurants during parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s first quarter. However, Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran is expressing caution about the pace of expansion for the chain that started in Jacksonville. The two new restaurants in Texas and in Georgia...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Economic Forecast 2023: An optimistic take on U.S. economy in new year
The U.S. economy may dip into a recession in 2023 and inflation continues to be a problem. However, Jacksonville is in relatively good shape heading into the new year. “The Jacksonville economy is expected to have a significantly stronger performance relative to the nation as a whole,” said University of North Florida economist Albert Loh.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model
Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
Comments / 0