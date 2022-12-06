Read full article on original website
WVNews
Gallia County Commission set to review 2023 budgets
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Commission held its regular meeting on Tuesday instead of their usual Thursday due to scheduling conflicts. Commission President Harold Montgomery, Commissioner Jay Stapleton and Commissioner David Smith were all in attendance. Smith was appointed Nov. 9 to replace the retiring Eugene Greene.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
