Little Hocking, OH

Wood County Commission discusses cleanup, swing replacement

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission discussed the cleanup of a property, additional office space for the probation office, the moving of a power transformer and more during its regular Thursday meeting. The commission agreed to start the process of getting the property cleaned up at 10040 Staunton Turnpike,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Washington County deputy discusses active shooter training incident

MARIETTA — A Frontier High School staff member was injured in an active shooter training event earlier this fall, prompting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to make some changes to its protocol, the agency’s chief deputy said. But the school district will continue with the A.L.I.C.E. active...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false

PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Lyle S. Dayhoff

Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in fentanyl case

CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl in the U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Kristine E. Green

Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Folio: DHHR breaking promises to West Virginians with disabilities

CHARLESTON — The top attorney for an advocacy organization for West Virginians with disabilities accused the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch of mismanagement and lack of transparency of state-ran hospitals. Members of the Joint Committee on Health heard a presentation Tuesday from...
WESTON, WV

Community Policy