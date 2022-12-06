Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission discusses cleanup, swing replacement
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission discussed the cleanup of a property, additional office space for the probation office, the moving of a power transformer and more during its regular Thursday meeting. The commission agreed to start the process of getting the property cleaned up at 10040 Staunton Turnpike,...
wchstv.com
W.Va. Commerce secretary: Jackson development to proceed, despite county funding denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Mitch Carmichael said Thursday the Jackson County Commission’s decision to deny a share of funding for a water-sewer project needed for a manufacturing company will not stop the project. In September, officials announced that BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County deputy discusses active shooter training incident
MARIETTA — A Frontier High School staff member was injured in an active shooter training event earlier this fall, prompting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to make some changes to its protocol, the agency’s chief deputy said. But the school district will continue with the A.L.I.C.E. active...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police officer presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award during Wood County Schools B.O.E. meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award to Officer Jeremy Bell of the Parkersburg Police Department on Tuesday, December 6. Officer Bell serves as the prevention resource officer for Parkersburg High School. Bell received this award from the Handle with Care...
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
WTAP
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is officially up and running. According to FedEx, the center officially opened last Friday. It’s located off of Bosley Industrial Park Drive behind the Walmart on Pike Street. Last year, FedEx told WTAP in a statement that...
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in fentanyl case
CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl in the U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
WTOV 9
Some Guernsey County residents frustrated with noise from power plant
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — When a Guernsey County power plant opened a few years ago, nearby residents didn't think there would be much of an issue. Fast forward to now, and that's not the case. The noise from the site has caused all kinds of disruption, and the people are tired of it.
10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon. Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
wchstv.com
Ohio State Police: Driver killed after striking dump truck in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Athens County, Ohio. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville died after his vehicle struck the back of a dump truck Thursday while traveling westbound on Route 50 near River Road in Athens, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Boss from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Boss! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Boss is a Rottweiler mix who is one years old! He loves to play outside, he loves to play with other dogs, and he loves to play with his toys.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Folio: DHHR breaking promises to West Virginians with disabilities
CHARLESTON — The top attorney for an advocacy organization for West Virginians with disabilities accused the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch of mismanagement and lack of transparency of state-ran hospitals. Members of the Joint Committee on Health heard a presentation Tuesday from...
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
Comments / 0