The Weather Channel

Tornado Outbreak Possible In The South Tuesday

A tornado outbreak is possible in the South Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could include a threat of nighttime tornadoes. Damaging winds, large hail and flooding rainfall are also concerns. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​...
WGAU

Tornadoes threaten multiple states in the South: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — Numerous, intense tornadoes are possible as severe weather takes aim on the Gulf Coast and the Tennessee River Valley. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southeast Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana, and central Mississippi. The National Weather Service is calling it a "particularly dangerous situation."
The Independent

Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather

More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
The Weather Channel

Photos From Tuesday Night's Deadly Southern Severe Weather

A​t least two people are dead after a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes struck the South on Tuesday night. S​evere weather reports stretched from Texas to Kentucky, with Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana receiving considerable damage from reported tornadoes and severe storms. Photos show damaged buildings and...
