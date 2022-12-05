Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Tornado Outbreak Possible In The South Tuesday
A tornado outbreak is possible in the South Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could include a threat of nighttime tornadoes. Damaging winds, large hail and flooding rainfall are also concerns. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states Tuesday
Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls.
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Southern tornadoes: At least 2 killed as severe storms bring twisters, floods to region
JACKSON, Miss. — Thunderstorms pummeled the Deep South late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing tornadoes, hail, floods and power outages to the region, officials said. Authorities in Alabama said two people died in the state after what appeared to be a tornado struck north Montgomery County. Update 1:13 a.m....
Hurricane Nicole, a large Category 1 storm, is closing in on the east coast of Florida
Massive Hurricane Nicole was dumping rain on Florida Wednesday night as the storm bore down on the east coast of the Sunshine State, threatening to bring damaging winds and heavy precipitation to some places still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
watchers.news
Human-induced M5.3 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit western Texas, U.S.
A shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M5.3, hit western Texas at 21:32 UTC on November 16, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 8.3 km (5.1 miles). The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. The epicenter was located...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snowfall Brings 12-Inch Snow for Northwest US; Tornadoes Plus Damaging Winds, Large Hail Expected for South US
On Tuesday, the Northwest US will receive 12-inch snow from the heavy snowfall, while the South US will experience a cross-country storm that will bring a string of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Northwest US. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Spokane, Washington, a...
Tornadoes threaten multiple states in the South: Latest forecast
NEW YORK — Numerous, intense tornadoes are possible as severe weather takes aim on the Gulf Coast and the Tennessee River Valley. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southeast Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana, and central Mississippi. The National Weather Service is calling it a "particularly dangerous situation."
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
Alabama Tornado Aftermath Photo Posted on Social Media is Haunting
Though far from the most tornado-prone state in the country (which is Texas, for those curious, with over 150 twisters per year), Alabama is no stranger to severe weather, either. On average, the Cotton State contends with around 40 tornadoes annually as part of what climatologists call “the new Tornado Alley.”
Tornado warning - live news: 40 million in US South warned of ‘rare’ twister outbreak amid stormy weather
More than 40 million people in the southern United States are facing severe weather with multiple tornadoes reported overnight.Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee faced at least 17 tornadoes as well as severe flooding and tennis ball-sized hailstones.Images and videos of the aftermath of tornadoes show damaged houses, fallen trees and multiple power flashes witnessed across towns.Affected cities include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, and Birmingham.In Louisiana, at least two people were injured inside their homes during the storm.While in Alabama, a tornado damaged at least 30 houses and knocked out power in part of Hale County.Schools...
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
The Weather Channel
Photos From Tuesday Night's Deadly Southern Severe Weather
At least two people are dead after a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes struck the South on Tuesday night. Severe weather reports stretched from Texas to Kentucky, with Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana receiving considerable damage from reported tornadoes and severe storms. Photos show damaged buildings and...
Chilling Videos, Photos Show Tornadoes Wreaking Havoc Across the South
The severe storms are forecast to hit almost every state east of the Mississippi River.
Nighttime Tornadoes Could Sneak Up on Millions as Heavy Rain Obscures View
A senior meteorologist stressed that people should heed warnings as darkness can hide a tornado until it is "on top" of them.
Southern US storm to unleash travel disruptions from rain, 'season's worth of snow'
A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will also unleash many months' worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and western Texas into the Thanksgiving weekend.
A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states
Numerous tornadoes -- including a few intense ones -- are possible Tuesday evening for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe storms rake the area, a situation that moved forecasters to issue a special tornado watch alerting residents to an unusual level of risk.
Monstrous storm could bring tornadoes, blizzard conditions to central US next week
An extreme weather pattern will take hold of the United States next week and produce a “doozy” of a storm that could produce widespread severe thunderstorms and an all-out blizzard. A much more dynamic and volatile weather pattern is looming for the United States as the atmosphere begins...
