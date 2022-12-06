JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO