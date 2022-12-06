Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
RainSoft distributor A&B Marketing buys Southpoint area building
Jacksonville-based A&B Marketing Inc., the area distributor for RainSoft water treatment systems, paid $3 million to buy an office-showroom in the Southpoint area. A&B Marketing bought the 19,272-square-foot building on 1.55 acres at 6930 Bonneval Road from Jacksonville-based New Vision Properties Inc. The structure was built on 1.55 acres. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model
Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Imeson Landing Business Park adding two North Jacksonville warehouses
Imeson Landing Business Park is adding its last two buildings in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing construction permit applications for shell Buildings 400 and 500, totaling 128,400 square feet at a combined project cost of $7.5 million. Arco Design/Build is the contractor for the structures on 24.24 acres at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank OZK renovating Mandarin office
The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a Mandarin office building for Bank OZK at a construction cost of $830,907. Bank OZK, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, bought the building at 12250 San Jose Blvd. from 121 Financial Credit Union for $2 million in a sale that closed Oct. 12, 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Economic Forecast 2023: Law, higher education, banking, hospitality and residential real estate and nonprofits
Finding and keeping qualified workers remains among the primary economic issues facing Northeast Florida business leaders in 2023, continuing their concerns from 2022. Uncertainty, including the question of a recession, underlies the challenges. Northeast Florida leaders offer their insight into how they plan to take on the challenges of the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Maple Street Biscuit Co. adding locations with caution
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened three new restaurants during parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s first quarter. However, Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran is expressing caution about the pace of expansion for the chain that started in Jacksonville. The two new restaurants in Texas and in Georgia...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Bailey’s Gym, 10915 Baymeadows Road, No. 126, contractor is Y2K Construction Services Inc., 34,069 square feet, tenant build-out, $600,000. Advantis Gardens, 665 Starratt Road, contractor is BCC Construction LLC, 238,527 square feet, new clubhouse and four apartment buildings, $24.61 million. Government. City of Jacksonville,2630 Firestone Road, contractor is Auld...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Insa Jacksonville dispensary at former Black Creek Outfitters
Former specialty outdoor retailer Black Creek Outfitters is becoming Insa Jacksonville, a cannabis products company founded in Massachusetts with four Florida locations. The city issued a permit Dec. 7 for Commercial Restaurant and Retail Construction of Havana to build-out 10,125 square feet at a cost of almost $1.28 million. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits almost $15 million for JIA checkpoint renovations
The city approved the start of renovations to the security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport at a project cost of $14.71 million. Balfour Beatty Construction LLC is the contractor for the project at the airport at 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive. Jacobs Engineering Group is the civil engineer. The city issued...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New home building permits fall 38% in November
The number of new home building permits fell 38% in November, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 698 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in November, down from 1,132 in October. The decline was expected, according to NEFBA executive officer Jessie...
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A proposes to raze, rebuild near Queen’s Harbour
Chick-fil-A wants to demolish and rebuild its almost 23-year-old restaurant at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club. The Atlanta-based chicken sandwich and tenders chain says on a site plan the project is part of its property reinvestment program to improve customer service and restaurant operations.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting plan
More than 30 invasive, diseased, and dying trees were removed from Bradley Park earlier this year. That resulted in Orange Park residents speaking out against the tree removal.
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
TD Bank expanding in Northeast Florida with First Horizon acquisition
When TD Bank completes its purchase of First Horizon Corp., expected within weeks, it will have elevated its North Florida presence on four fronts:. • The pending acquisition of First Horizon, anticipated to close by the end of January. • Creation of a newly designed community banking center with plans...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways to launch service from Jacksonville to Raleigh-Durham
Breeze Airways announced Dec. 7 it will begin nonstop service from Jacksonville International Airport to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, in May. The service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport begins May 18 with flights on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. The airline said it is offering fares as low as $39 one-way if...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Williams-Sonoma distribution center approved at Perimeter West Industrial Park
Lifestyle cookware and home furnishing brand Williams-Sonoma Inc. is hiring for a Northwest Jacksonville distribution and customer care center that the city approved for build-out Dec. 2. FCL Builders of Itasca, Illinois, will renovate a 168,000-square-foot shell building at 4259 Perimeter Industrial Parkway W. in the Perimeter West Industrial Park...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
