Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Lewis Muir Celebrates 50 Years In Rotary, Presents Check To Club
Rotarian Lewis Muir, right, commemorated his 50th year of membership in the Rotary Club of Los Alamos by presenting Skip King, president of the Los Alamos Rotary 1312 Foundation, with a generous check. Since 1972, Muir has served as the Club’s secretary and treasurer and as an active supporter of the Club’s Rotary Youth Exchange. He has also flipped many hamburgers for fundraisers and has given generously of his time and resources. Muir received a standing ovation from fellow Rotarians and guests, as well as chocolate cake and an enthusiastic Happy Birthday serenade in honor of his upcoming 90th birthday. Photo by Linda Hull.
losalamosreporter.com
Fermenting Fun Saturday At Los Alamos Co-Op Market
Looking for new ideas for home-made holiday food gifts? Or perhaps a new culinary skill? How does making your own yogurt, sauerkraut or kimchi sound?. This Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 1 p.m. at the Los Alamos Co-Op Market, Ray Joggerst presents a “Wild Fermenting” class. Participants will learn about fermenting many types of food, and will receive Piima Culture starters.
losalamosreporter.com
Step Up Gallery’s Gift Of Small Paintings 2022 Attracts Art Lovers And Gift Buyers
‘Ghost Ranch 1’, watercolor by Kathi Geoffrion Parker. Courtesy photo. ‘Lilies in the Sun’ batik dye by Gloria Sharp. Courtesy photo. ‘Long Time Ago’, collage by Sue Ellen Hains. Courtesy photo. ‘Monsoon Threatening in Wild Rivers’, oil by Diane Stoffel. Courtesy photo. STEP UP GALLERY NEWS...
losalamosreporter.com
Mountaineers To Celebrate The Year’s Events On Dec. 14 At Fuller Lodge
Lana Martin will speak about her visit to the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland during the Los Alamos Mountaineers Annual Potpourri at Fuller Lodge. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Mountaineers will host the annual Potpourri at Fuller Lodge starting at 6:15PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. While the meeting is for members only, the Mountaineers are pleased to welcome new members at any time. Sign ups will be accepted before or at the meeting.
losalamosreporter.com
Movie Night Is Back In Los Alamos!
Tuesday was a red-letter day for me. Movie night in Los Alamos was back! My wife Kris and I stopped for a beer at the Tub, a spicy tuna roll (and other good stuff) at Origami, and made our way over to Sala to see “You Resemble Me’ – a well-made independent film about a difficult life lived far away. The movie part of this wasn’t an option until last night and we are so glad that it is now a possibility in our community once again.
losalamosreporter.com
First National 1870 Announces Retirement Of Branch Manager Barbara Clements After 18 Years
First National 1870 has announced the retirement of Barbara Clements after 18 years of service and issued the following statement: “A dedicated leader and employee, Barbara Clements has always performed at a high level during her career in banking by demonstrating enthusiasm, a willingness to learn, and customer service excellence. Her passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals is seen through the positive impact she’s had on the lives of so many. She knows everyone by name and her legacy of taking genuine care all those she meets in Los Alamos will be a bright spot for many years to come. Her ‘can do’ attitude has been a true inspiration and her presence and leadership will be greatly missed. On behalf of First National 1870, a Division of Sunflower Bank, we wish Barbara great happiness in her well-deserved retirement!” Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Elks Lodge Gives Back To Community With Check For $3,000 Presented To LA Cares
The Los Alamos Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2083 has presented LA Cares, a local food pantry, with a check for $3000 to aid in hunger relief for local households. LA Cares currently supports 80 families on a monthly basis. Funds were obtained through a grant made possible by the Elks National Foundation, a 501c(3) entity, and the philanthropic endeavors of the local lodge. LA Cares is currently in need of volunteers for home delivery of goods the second Friday of the Month, beginning in January from 9:30 to 12:00ish. Those interested should contact Diane Noveroske at (505) 412-2936, have a reliable vehicle with good storage space, and are encouraged to work in pairs. Pictured, left to right, are LA Cares board member Beth Riker, President Lyn Haval, and local lodge, Elks National Foundation Fundraising Chairman Ben Bouman. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Urgent Appeal For Donations For Asylum Seekers In Deming
A metallic disposal space blanket is sometimes all asylum seekers have with them when they show up at Colores United in Deming. Los Alamos resident Cathleen Schaller is gathering donations of items listed below as well as monetary donations. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos. Colores United, a small charity in Deming,...
losalamosreporter.com
N3B Los Alamos Seeks Next Generation Of Employees For Environmental Cleanup At LANL
Rebecca Trujillo recently joined N3B Los Alamos as a field execution technical lead after attending an N3B job fair at Northern New Mexico College. She represents DOE Environmental Management’s sought-after next generation of employees to continue its environmental cleanup mission across the DOE complex. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B NEWS...
losalamosreporter.com
Four Childcare Providers Discuss Concerns About Impact Of Proposed LANL Childcare Facility
The Los Alamos Reporter met with representatives of four local childcare facilities last week at their request to discuss a Reporter interview with Los Alamos National Laboratory Staff Director Frances Chadwick on the current issues LANL employees are having finding childcare and what the Lab is doing to address that. See https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/11/18/lanl-seeks-expressions-of-interest-in-establishment-of-a-childcare-operation-in-los-alamos-to-address-childcare-issues-faced-by-staff/
losalamosreporter.com
Opening Of ‘Cochon’ Restaurant On Central Avenue Delayed Until Next Summer
Laura Crucet of Pig + Fig Cafe in White Rock was set to open a second concept called “Cochon” in January 2023. Due to some unexpected water damage uncovered during initial renovations, Cochon has delayed their opening date. Owner Laura Crucet stated: “I want to do this right...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL: Ellen Cerreta Appointed Lab Director For Physical Sciences
Ellen Cerreta is Los Alamos National Laboratory’s new associate Laboratory director for Physical Sciences. Cerreta, who most recently led the Materials Science and Technology Division, brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. Her appointment began Dec. 5. Cerreta is responsible for the overseeing the development and...
losalamosreporter.com
The ‘Tripledemic’ – What Else Can We Do?
The “tripledemic” in New Mexico continues. The week of November 26, influenza cases in New Mexico were at their highest rates in three years and climbing. The rates of RSV (respiratory synctial virus) that week were declining but were more than twice as high as any time in the last two years. Right now, New Mexico has the third highest rate of COVID of any state.
losalamosreporter.com
Back To The IPRA
For a county that already struggles to comply with Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) requests, Los Alamos Council made a peculiar choice Tuesday to increase that workload. This may be due to an apparent lack of understanding among some Councilors about how the Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) came into being and the functions it served (and an unsurprising apathy among others).
Comments / 0