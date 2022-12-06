First National 1870 has announced the retirement of Barbara Clements after 18 years of service and issued the following statement: “A dedicated leader and employee, Barbara Clements has always performed at a high level during her career in banking by demonstrating enthusiasm, a willingness to learn, and customer service excellence. Her passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals is seen through the positive impact she’s had on the lives of so many. She knows everyone by name and her legacy of taking genuine care all those she meets in Los Alamos will be a bright spot for many years to come. Her ‘can do’ attitude has been a true inspiration and her presence and leadership will be greatly missed. On behalf of First National 1870, a Division of Sunflower Bank, we wish Barbara great happiness in her well-deserved retirement!” Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO