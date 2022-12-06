ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport man one of five federally charged with COVID fraud

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man is one of five West Virginians charged with COVID-19 fraud. The indictments were returned on Tuesday, and United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said charges have been filed against those alleged to have improperly benefitted from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Morgantown man charged with bank fraud, identity theft

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Thousands in Marion County without phone service

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police, through Role on Drug Task Force, Assist in Man Pleading Guilty on Fentanyl Charge

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Hoax shooting calls lead to increased focus on school safety

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia several counties received calls that there was an active shooter on school grounds on Wednesday. The calls were fake, but Marion County schools were quick to respond to the threat. Donna Heston is the superintendent of Marion County schools. She said it’s an...
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy