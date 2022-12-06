Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
A Taylor County woman Thursday admitted to her role in a drug trafficking operation.
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 290 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 28; State Deaths at 7,638
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Dec. 9) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 617,094 with an increase of 290 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
WDTV
Bridgeport man one of five federally charged with COVID fraud
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man is one of five West Virginians charged with COVID-19 fraud. The indictments were returned on Tuesday, and United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said charges have been filed against those alleged to have improperly benefitted from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgantown man charged with bank fraud, identity theft
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
West Virginia man accused of stealing nearly $500K from relative
A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 by forging checks that belonged to a relative, federal prosecutors announced.
WDTV
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police, through Role on Drug Task Force, Assist in Man Pleading Guilty on Fentanyl Charge
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Robert Edward Maxwell, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Maxwell, 43, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Maxwell admitted...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Local college student found guilty of murdering her baby granted a new hearing by Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS (WTRF) — The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that a college student sentenced to life in prison for murdering her newborn baby on campus can have a new sentencing hearing, according to Court News Ohio. Emile Weaver of Clarington, Ohio in Monroe County was found guilty of murdering her newborn baby in the bathroom […]
Man killed in head-on crash in Monongalia County
A man was killed in a head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive Friday morning.
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WDTV
Hoax shooting calls lead to increased focus on school safety
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia several counties received calls that there was an active shooter on school grounds on Wednesday. The calls were fake, but Marion County schools were quick to respond to the threat. Donna Heston is the superintendent of Marion County schools. She said it’s an...
Comments / 0