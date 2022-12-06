Read full article on original website
Pocatello, December 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Pocatello. The Twin Falls High School basketball team will have a game with Pocatello High School on December 06, 2022, 18:00:00. The Preston High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 06, 2022, 18:30:00.
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Water superintendent gives boil advisory update
Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
We surprise one of GENTRI’s biggest fans for Feel Good Friday after a medical issue keeps her from their concert
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. GENTRI was recently in Idaho and when they found out one of their biggest fans wouldn’t be able to attend their...
Pocatello City Council approves about $1M in federal stimulus money for extra pay for employees
The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees. The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022. ...
Three downtown Pocatello businesses team up to host free meal, winter clothing giveaway
POCATELLO — It’s no secret that the rail yard area of downtown Pocatello can at times be a hub for those experiencing homelessness. The owners of several downtown businesses have seen an uptick of homeless people and those who are seemingly struggling and are teaming up to put warm clothes on the backs and a hot meal into the stomachs of those who are less fortunate or struggling to make ends meet this holiday season. ...
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, cozy blankets and more
Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $200 Target gift card, a cozy winter blanket and much more! Follow the information in this post to learn how to win:
City council approves funding for Fisher St. project
The Blackfoot City Council heard and approved allocating the remaining portion of the funds needed for the Fisher St. project at their city council meeting Tuesday night. The project will encompass the area from Walker to Alice St. and it will redo the roadway as well as widen it in some areas. In addition to that, it will also redo the curb and gutter and add sidewalk in some areas. There is existing sidewalk in parts of the construction area, and whether they’re replaced will depend on the quality of the sidewalk.
Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Freezing Fog and lower valley snow this morning
Low clouds and visibility issues make for a slow ride this morning. Freezing fog makes some roads slick in addition to your windshield. Cloudy and foggy even into tonight with limited visibility of 1/4 of a mile for few more days. We have another storm setup hitting the area Friday and Saturday. Highs remain just above freezing for Pocatello - 35 and just under freezing for Idaho Falls at 31. Jackson at 27 for today with snow and pockets of fog. Lows will be in the teens for tonight and then colder air and the next front change everything up. Only upper 20's by Thursday and single digit lows. Check those low beams and tires - prep for more snow this weekend.
Leavitt family's annual pet food drive set for this week
POCATELLO — Shannon Leavitt and her family are set to hold their annual pet food drive this week at Albertsons in Pocatello. Leavitt said she has been doing this drive, which she calls Christmas for the Animals, for nine years now. This year will be her 10th. “I started doing it because I wanted to do something that would make a difference for someone,” she said. “We wanted to do...
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
Fire destroys home in Fort Hall
FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Randy L’Teton with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-wide manufactured home on Jim and Diggy Road caught fire around 1 p.m. It’s out, as of 3 p.m. Firefighters saw...
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city's north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday
The case against former Downard Funeral Home director Lance Peck was back in a Bannock County court room Monday for another pretrial conference. The post Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Local teenage girl reported missing
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing local teenager. Jillian Jo Wall, age 17, was last seen on Oct. 27 and is believed to be a runaway, authorities said. She’s described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on Wall’s whereabouts please contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111.
