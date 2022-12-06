NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15
NFL: Scouting Combine
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) likely out rest of season
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sustained a slight tear of his right MCL and likely will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst What's Point of Winning?
Given their long-shot playoff hopes, wouldn't the Green Bay Packers be better off playing young players and losing games?
GM's firing underscores Titans' urgency vs. Jaguars
The Titans try to pick up the pieces from that outcome and organizational upheaval Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are hoping to mount a late challenge to Tennessee in the division.
Cowboys hope to maintain momentum against reeling Texans
While the discussion over whether to sign Odell Beckham Jr. continues to swirl around the Dallas Cowboys, they are about to get a critical offensive piece back as they look to catch the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East.
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Browns linebacker Deion Jones celebrates as he gets up after sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the second half Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. Brownsbengalsmnf 19
Syndication: The Tennessean
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks onto the field from the sideline during the thirds quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At…
Giants face tough home test against 11-1 Eagles
The New York Giants have the NFL's second-toughest remaining schedule, based on opponents' winning percentage. That includes two dates in five weeks with the Philadelphia Eagles, starting Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Revived Raiders pay visit to Rams, fresh off claiming Baker Mayfield
It took more than a half season for the Las Vegas Raiders to find their stride, with the Thursday primetime stage ahead to give their revival a little limelight.
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders
Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif.
Reports: Jason Garrett a finalist for Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching vacancy, The Athletic first reported followed by ESPN on Thursday.
Syndication: The Record
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
