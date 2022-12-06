Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
Michigan gets everyone involved in win over Minnesota
Without graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn, the Michigan men’s basketball team had every excuse to struggle on the offensive side of the ball. Thrusting freshman guard Dug McDaniel into the starting lineup, while not having a true point guard to back him up, could’ve been a disaster. But it...
Michigan Daily
After first loss of season, Michigan faces long break
For the first time since March 4, 2021, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team walked off the Crisler Center court defeated. Falling to Toledo on Thursday night after their comeback came up just short, the Wolverines snapped their 21-game home winning streak and 9-0 start to the season.
Michigan Daily
McDaniel leads Michigan back into win column against Minnesota, 90-75
Over the past two weeks, the Michigan men’s basketball team has gone through a rough patch. Between two hard-fought losses to ranked opponents and graduate guard Jaelin Llewellyn’s season-ending ACL injury, the Wolverines haven’t had much to be happy for. But on Thursday, Michigan (6-3 overall, 1-0...
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first loss to Toledo, 71-68
Down one point with just 13 seconds to go, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team called timeout. Out of the huddle, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown inbounded the ball and got it back in the post for one final chance. Her turnaround jumper seemed to hang in the air for a second longer, and as it hung in the air, so too did the Wolverines’ undefeated season.
Michigan Daily
Senior goodbye: Tate LaFrenier
Position(s): Arts Writer; Focal Point reporter, Winter 2022 Focal Point Senior Editor. Summer 2020 Senior Arts Editor, 2020-22 Arts Recruitment Chair. It’s hard to overstate how much The Michigan Daily has meant to me over my four years at the University of Michigan. After getting rejected from the Copy section, I joined the Daily Arts section the second semester of my freshman year, and I haven’t looked back since. Walking into the newsroom for the first time as a writer was a terrifyingly magical moment; the massive cavern of a room seemed to call to me, to engulf me. The steady drone of chatter across different desks lulled me into a sense of calm. The aggregation of different passions and talents enchanted me. 420 Maynard has become one of my favorite spots on campus. That semester, I found a home.
Michigan Daily
Senior goodbye: Sophia Afendoulis
Position(s): Staff Photographer, Assistant Photo Editor, Recruitment Chair. If we are being real, the Daily was the ONLY club first semester of Freshman year that I did not get denied from. I didn’t know anything about the Daily when I came to U of M, I just knew I had a friend on it (Hi Ms. Asha) and I might as well give it a chance, and that chance changed my entire college experience for the better. Photostaff gave me the opportunity to be exposed to events and things I never thought I would be able to experience, and it led me to realize my goal to work in the Publishing industry post-graduation. I cannot even describe how thankful I am for the people, places, and experiences I have had.
Michigan Daily
Regents discuss new residence hall, Dearborn visit at last meeting of the year
The University of Michigan Board of Regents convened at the Alexander G. Ruthven Museums Building Thursday afternoon to discuss plans for a new residence hall on Central Campus, University President Santa Ono’s upcoming visit to the Dearborn campus and potential expansions to Michigan Medicine facilities. Thursday’s meeting marks the...
Michigan Daily
Dick Siegel and Dave Roof bring storytelling to The Ark
On a breezy Friday night, as downtown Ann Arbor dazzled with neon signs and newly-installed winter lights, I made my way to The Ark. This was my first time at the folk venue, so I wasn’t entirely sure what I was in for. When I ventured into the Ford Listening Room, I was kind of surprised. While I didn’t expect a stadium, it was smaller than the small(ish) venues I’ve frequented. But I immediately felt welcomed, as the dim lighting and eatery-like seating offered a haven from the onslaught of wind I’d just experienced minutes before.
Michigan Daily
Senior goodbye: Shubhum Giroti
Position(s): Editorial Page Editor, Senior Editor, Columnist. When I chose to attend the University of Michigan, I did not even think about the possibility of journalism, let alone editing or managing, at one of the premier student news organizations in the country. Fast forward three and a half years, and I am sad to be leaving an institution which surprisingly gave me so many opportunities and memories.
Michigan Daily
Looking back at the midterm elections: Voting at the Satellite City Clerk’s office
The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and the James and Anne Duderstadt Center hosted voting booths in conjunction with Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office for the 2022 Midterm Elections. At both locations, Ann Arbor residents were able to register to vote and then to request and submit an absentee ballot. The UMMA was open to voters from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8, — election day — and the Duderstadt Center was open from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8. A similar creative voting campaign was first seen on campus during the 2018 Election.
Michigan Daily
Love in The Arb
Nichols Arboretum, “the Arb,” is the tree-filled, riverside park where the University of Michigan’s hopeless romantics and romanticizers reside in every season. University alum and “The Crucible” playwright Arthur Miller fondly recalled his days at the Arb as “good for anatomical studies, especially in spring under a moon,” (though now the Arb technically closes at sunset). In the fall, foliage blankets secret hiding spots. In the winter, it is a wonderland for late-night sledding, and in the spring, wildflowers blossom as lovers picnic in the sunshine. In the summer, the Arb houses rain-soaked romantic strolls along the Huron and the Residential College’s Shakespeare in the Arb performances (fittingly, the forest hosted “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” this year). And for most of the year, dozens of sweaty, exhausted, hill-broken runners pound their feet against dirt trails.
Michigan Daily
In defense of Salads UP
The restaurant is pristine. The food is delicious. The employees are friendly. But it’s always empty…. Salads UP, one of Ann Arbor’s healthiest fast-casual restaurants, is a hidden gem. Located on East Liberty, Salads UP is a great place to grab a quick and nutritious bite between classes. Founded by two University of Michigan graduates, Salads UP first opened its doors in 2014. Disappointed by the lack of healthy food options in Ann Arbor, Class of ’13 graduates Robby Mayer and Max Steir created Salads UP. And, thus, my go-to restaurant was born.
Michigan Daily
New student pop-up restaurant is bringing UMich community together over a four-course meal
On their Instagram page, The Side Door pop-up restaurant boasts impeccable service, an intimate ambiance and gourmet cooking. It might sound like any other high-end eatery in downtown Ann Arbor, but there’s one caveat. The business is run by three U-M students out of an unfinished basement. Public policy...
Michigan Daily
Berlin Philharmonic electrifies Hill Auditorium during Ann Arbor residency
There’s a common perception that the broad genre of classical music is “dead.” It isn’t a new feeling: When 18th-century composer and music critic Robert Schumann dubbed a young Johannes Brahms the successor to Ludwig van Beethoven in the late 19th century, he tacitly suggested that Beethoven was the peak of music to that point. When Brahms struggled under the weight of those expectations, taking 20 years to compose his first symphony, it started to seem like the age of Beethoven was an insurmountable pinnacle of music.
Michigan Daily
CSG swears in new representatives, passes resolution to empower GEO
The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday night to discuss three resolutions as well as to swear in several new representatives. On the agenda were resolutions to help empower ex-officio members, to advocate for including laundry costs within room and board and to call for fair bargaining between the Graduate Employees’ Organization and the University of Michigan.
