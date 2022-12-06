Position(s): Staff Photographer, Assistant Photo Editor, Recruitment Chair. If we are being real, the Daily was the ONLY club first semester of Freshman year that I did not get denied from. I didn’t know anything about the Daily when I came to U of M, I just knew I had a friend on it (Hi Ms. Asha) and I might as well give it a chance, and that chance changed my entire college experience for the better. Photostaff gave me the opportunity to be exposed to events and things I never thought I would be able to experience, and it led me to realize my goal to work in the Publishing industry post-graduation. I cannot even describe how thankful I am for the people, places, and experiences I have had.

