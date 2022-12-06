This home oozes character and charm from the gables to the stone wood trim, hardwoods and design. Immaculately maintained with a new kitchen, off of the family room is a fantastic deck that leads to the enclosed pool (pool house) just updated mechanics and pool. There is plenty of entertaining space. There is an office on the main floor. The attic is perfect for guests, au-pair and more with exposed trusses. In the attic, the fifth bedroom would also make a perfect home office. This home is like living and owning your own resort property. The yard also has a lower yard that can be accessed from the lower deck. Located close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s the Galleria shops, dining and movies. Walk uptown to enjoy an evening stroll or visit our public library.

MOUNT LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO