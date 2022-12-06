ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cranberry supervisors approve contract, redevelopment study

CRANBERRY TWP — Township supervisors approved a design contract for the solids handling design at the Brush Creek Water Pollution Control Facility. The facility acts as the township’s sewage treatment plant. “One of the biggest things is: Why are we doing the project?” Greg Hoover, the township’s director...
Butler Twp. Revises Solar Panel Rules

Amended Butler Township zoning ordinances are one step closer to being enacted. The Butler Township Planning Commission gave approval to the planned changes after hearing details at their meeting earlier this week. Many of the changes deal with solar roof panels which were previously restricted from facing the street but...
Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion

After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter

FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures

The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
City Playground Improvement Projects Move Forward

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler is taking the next step in administering a large state grant in order to improve parks in the City of Butler. The Authority Board approved a bid submitted by Gateway Engineers in the amount of $178,000 for engineering services associated with an over $1.4 million CDBG Cares Act grant for local park improvements.
Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
Update On BASD Construction Project

As the weather turns colder, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects is ongoing. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update earlier this week from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. Crews have nearly the entire roof complete and window...
House of the Week: Classic Mt. Lebanon Tudor

This home oozes character and charm from the gables to the stone wood trim, hardwoods and design. Immaculately maintained with a new kitchen, off of the family room is a fantastic deck that leads to the enclosed pool (pool house) just updated mechanics and pool. There is plenty of entertaining space. There is an office on the main floor. The attic is perfect for guests, au-pair and more with exposed trusses. In the attic, the fifth bedroom would also make a perfect home office. This home is like living and owning your own resort property. The yard also has a lower yard that can be accessed from the lower deck. Located close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s the Galleria shops, dining and movies. Walk uptown to enjoy an evening stroll or visit our public library.
Area school districts losing student information system provider

Some school districts are losing their student information system provider, and are attempting to transition to a new system in less than a year. Tyler Technologies, an international technology solutions company, is shutting down its student information branch, Tyler SIS, which is used by Butler Area School District, Slippery Rock Area School District and Karns City Area School District.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Butler

A portion of Butler City, Butler Township and Center Township are under a boil water advisory. Pennsylvania American Water issued the alert just before 10 p.m. last night. According to officials, a 12-inch water main break happened on Delwood Road Thursday evening, causing a loss in water pressure which could allow contamination into the water.
Butler School Board Approves Naloxone Policy

The Butler Area School District has made a policy change that will soon make the overdose reversal drug Naloxone available in school facilities. At their meeting Monday night, the Butler School Board approved the second reading of the policy by a vote of 8 to 1. Superintendent Dr. Brian White...
An Entire Block of This Highly-Coveted Jersey Shore Town Is Up for Sale

If you love the beach life and have some saved up money to invest, you might be interested in purchasing an entire block on the Jersey Shore. That's right, this time it isn't a single house that is up for sale. Rather, a block in the prized and luxurious Jersey Shore destination of Avalon is now available to be bought in its entirety, NJ.com reports. The 3.12-acre property stretches from Dune Drive to Ocean Drive and 20th to 21st Streets in Avalon, and it is conveniently located only three blocks from the beach.
