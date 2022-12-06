Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Storytime gives children Claus for celebration
Children can hear stories read by Mrs. Claus this weekend. Children, ages 4 to 8, are encouraged to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Sample Schoolhouse at Cranberry’s Municipal Center. The event will also include hot...
cranberryeagle.com
Holiday Best Bets
There will be an intergenerational holiday party from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot outside The Waters of Wexford senior living community, 210 Fowler Road, Warrendale. A firetruck carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus and several of their elves will pull up to the community at...
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
The holidays often spark old flames of arguments between families. Some quarrels may seem unavoidable, but they often take away from the tender and loving spirit of this time of year. In my family, there are a few issues that come up every year: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?...
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
cranberryeagle.com
Helping foster children is just like riding a bike
CRANBERRY TWP — Helping foster children is just like riding a bike, or in the case of volunteers for Seneca Serves, building one. “Go!” declared Heather DuBose, one of the volunteers spearheading the event. Teams scrambled to assemble bicycles and skateboards, wrenching on bolts, inserting seat posts and...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Grinch’s Whoville Pop-Up Bar at Hilton Garden Inn University Place
The Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh University Place in Oakland is turning green (and red) for the holidays with the return of its Whoville holiday pop-up bar. The restaurant and bar areas have been magically transformed into a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” wonderland of festive lighting and decorations. Much like a holiday lights themed attraction, but better with Grinch-themed cocktail and food menus.
Lancaster Farming
Deck the Barn With Christmas Lights at Washington County Fairgrounds
WASHINGTON, Pa. — A brand new agriculture-related event is coming to the Washington County Fairgrounds this month in western Pennsylvania. A “Deck the Barns Lighted Christmas Drive-Thru” will be happening for two days only, on Dec. 16 and 17, from 5 to 11 p.m. “Events like these...
cranberryeagle.com
What Butler children want for Christmas
The children of Butler County have made their wish lists in preparation for Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve. Their requests include toys and activities you can share with your family and friends, skilled toys and furry companions. Sydney Rodgers, 10, of Butler, said she was really hoping to receive...
cranberryeagle.com
Nativity gives first Christmas story human faces
ZELIENOPLE — Don’t be too surprised if the lifelike statues surrounding Baby Jesus inside his manger blinked. They weren’t actually statues. Live actors re-created the event of Christ’s birth in a Nativity scene Thursday evening near the crossroads of Spring Street and Perry Highway, or “Main Street.” There actors alternated in one-hour shifts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., standing stock-still in the icy air.
kidsburgh.org
6 Pittsburgh miniature train displays kids love at the holidays
The holidays bring so many beautiful sights. One favorite among many kids: Pittsburgh’s miniature train displays. Here are some wonderful ones you’ll want to see:. The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum Holiday Show. It’s the time all Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum volunteers wait for each year –...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nibbles Jr.
Nibbles Jr. came to Animal Friends from a local organization after a large-scale rescue. She is a sweet and friendly girl who enjoys being brushed. Nibbles may be open to another rabbit sibling as long as proper introductions are made first, but she would prefer not to live with any dogs.
cranberryeagle.com
Wreaths Across America
This year’s Wreaths Across America will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, at six county cemeteries. The program enables volunteers to honor deceased veterans by laying wreaths at each veteran’s grave in designated cemeteries. The wreaths for the project come from donations of $15 per wreath, which are made in Maine and sent to the volunteer coordinators.
Pizzelles and Biscotti from the Wedding Cookie Table
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The people behind the popular Wedding Cookie Table are sharing their recipes for pizzelles and biscotti!Our Favorite Biscotti by WandaIngredients 6 eggs2 c sugar1 c oil (No canola oil; use vegetable oil)2 tsp vanilla extract2 tsp almond extract6 c flour2 tsp baking powder1 tsp baking soda1 tsp saltDirectionsBeat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again.Add oil and mix. Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt. Mix with wooden spoon. Spoon 6 rows - two each on three greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. With a serrated knife, slice diagonally. Toast in over 5 minutes on each side. Pizzelles by LindaIngredients and Directions 1 dozen eggs - well beaten 3 c sugar 2 tsp vanilla 2 tsp lemon extract 2 tsp anise extract Beat well. Melt 1 pound oleo. Cool and add to egg mixture. 4 tsp baking powder 6 c pastry flour Sift 5 c flour and baking powder together then add sixth c if needed. Make in electric pizzelle iron.
cranberryeagle.com
Wreath-laying ceremony set for Dec. 17
North Cemetery, 1002 N. Main St. Ext, will host a Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony beginning at noon Saturday, Dec. 17. The Butler County commissioners, State Rep. Marci Mustello, R-11th, veterans and active service members and their families are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony and the placement of 950 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest in the cemetery.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/6/22
Honey came to us as a stray so we don’t have background information for her. She got her name because she is super sweet. Unfortunately, Honey is positive for heartworm and lyme, but she is under treatment for both. She will be spayed as soon as possible. Honey is a typical hound who loves to be outside using her nose and her voice. She also has a healthy appetite. Honey seems to do well with other dogs, but she would like to meet any other dogs in the household prior to adoption. If this gorgeous girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Honey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless Crossing
Are you excited to try out the new Condado Tacos that will be opening next year? Well, you should be! Not only will they have an incredible menu, but also a great location near Lowe's in McCandless Crossing.
cranberryeagle.com
What makes a classic holiday movie?
Holiday tidings come with holiday movies, but what makes a holiday movie a classic?. “I think that film is a really immersive experience, and usually when we see a film, we are looking for an emotional reaction or response to it,” said Kimberly Miller, chair and professor of communication arts at Grove City College.
cranberryeagle.com
Leadership Butler County welcomes new class
Leadership Butler County announced it has welcomed its 30th class for 2023. The class consists of 29 professionals from all walks of life and many different industries. Each class is defined by its class project, most recently a substantial donation to the Butler Health System Food Institute, a mobility accessible kayak launch at Moraine State Park, and two new horse arenas for equine-assisted therapy at Glade Run Adventures.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Comments / 0