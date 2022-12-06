ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit

Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
MARS, PA
abc27 News

Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion

After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Safety concerns discussed at Mars Area School Board

Student safety was discussed Tuesday at the Mars Area school board meeting following an incident last week where an eighth grade student was struck by a vehicle on Route 228. A resident at the meeting expressed concerns over the road work being done around the school for PennDOT’s Route 228 plan.
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Concordia woodworker turns talents to Nativity sets

JEFFERSON TWP — Concordia Lutheran Ministries Haven I resident John “Jack” Brown, 87, has long made Christmas ornaments and toys for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. But his latest projects will decorate the yards in front of each of Concordia’s five buildings along Marwood Road. Brown...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Penn Power completes upgrades to enhance services in Lawrence County for winter

FirstEnergy spokeswoman, Lauren Siburkis has announced on Wednesday that Penn Power has completed smart grid enhancements, inspections and equipment maintenance to enhance service reliability for Lawrence County customers. This work is part of power system upgrades recently made across Western Pennsylvania including Mercer County to help prevent outages and minimize...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

History grant money to help keep heat on in museum

The Butler County Historical Society has a few events planned in the winter months, meaning the organization will have to keep the heat on in its facilities longer than usual. Luckily, the organization is set to receive $4,000 through the Cultural and Historical Support Grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. The money can be used for regular operating costs, which includes utility payments.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bracelets on sale to support injured Mars teen

Mars Area Middle School Spirit Club is selling green bracelets with the message “Paige Strong” to benefit the family of eighth-grader Paige Lauten, who suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Nov. 29. Each bracelet costs $2. Proceeds will go toward supporting Paige’s family. Those...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Helping foster children is just like riding a bike

CRANBERRY TWP — Helping foster children is just like riding a bike, or in the case of volunteers for Seneca Serves, building one. “Go!” declared Heather DuBose, one of the volunteers spearheading the event. Teams scrambled to assemble bicycles and skateboards, wrenching on bolts, inserting seat posts and...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

