ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Helping foster children is just like riding a bike

CRANBERRY TWP — Helping foster children is just like riding a bike, or in the case of volunteers for Seneca Serves, building one. “Go!” declared Heather DuBose, one of the volunteers spearheading the event. Teams scrambled to assemble bicycles and skateboards, wrenching on bolts, inserting seat posts and...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Leadership Butler County welcomes new class

Leadership Butler County announced it has welcomed its 30th class for 2023. The class consists of 29 professionals from all walks of life and many different industries. Each class is defined by its class project, most recently a substantial donation to the Butler Health System Food Institute, a mobility accessible kayak launch at Moraine State Park, and two new horse arenas for equine-assisted therapy at Glade Run Adventures.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit

Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Safety concerns discussed at Mars Area School Board

Student safety was discussed Tuesday at the Mars Area school board meeting following an incident last week where an eighth grade student was struck by a vehicle on Route 228. A resident at the meeting expressed concerns over the road work being done around the school for PennDOT’s Route 228 plan.
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Storytime gives children Claus for celebration

Children can hear stories read by Mrs. Claus this weekend. Children, ages 4 to 8, are encouraged to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Sample Schoolhouse at Cranberry’s Municipal Center. The event will also include hot...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars Area School Board discusses curriculum leaders’ stipends

Mars Area School Board members approved the hiring of nine curriculum leaders while explaining to parents the positions are required. Two parents at Tuesday’s meeting asked the board to reject the curriculum leaders’ stipends. Each leader receives a $1,733 stipend. The board said a contract with the teachers’...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

History grant money to help keep heat on in museum

The Butler County Historical Society has a few events planned in the winter months, meaning the organization will have to keep the heat on in its facilities longer than usual. Luckily, the organization is set to receive $4,000 through the Cultural and Historical Support Grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. The money can be used for regular operating costs, which includes utility payments.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers

For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
LIGONIER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Miller Minutes

The holidays often spark old flames of arguments between families. Some quarrels may seem unavoidable, but they often take away from the tender and loving spirit of this time of year. In my family, there are a few issues that come up every year: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion

After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania names the 2023 teacher of the year

HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Education identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the commonwealth. Through the National Teacher of the Year Program, annually teachers are recognized as they inspire students, as they receive the respect and admiration of those around them, and play an active role in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

What Butler children want for Christmas

The children of Butler County have made their wish lists in preparation for Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve. Their requests include toys and activities you can share with your family and friends, skilled toys and furry companions. Sydney Rodgers, 10, of Butler, said she was really hoping to receive...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy