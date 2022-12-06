Read full article on original website
Aliquippa School Board Reorganizes, and Hires Two teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night for their annual reorganization meeting .Tina Price Genes was reappointed president, and Nicole bible was reappointed vice president at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sam Weir was hired as the high school art teacher. An elementary pre-k instructional aide was hired. Superintendent Dr. Phillip Woods reported on the progress with the stadium project, The Project Warm coat distribution by FedEX on Tuesday at the elementary school was also reported by the superintendent. Each student received a new coat.
Helping foster children is just like riding a bike
CRANBERRY TWP — Helping foster children is just like riding a bike, or in the case of volunteers for Seneca Serves, building one. “Go!” declared Heather DuBose, one of the volunteers spearheading the event. Teams scrambled to assemble bicycles and skateboards, wrenching on bolts, inserting seat posts and...
Leadership Butler County welcomes new class
Leadership Butler County announced it has welcomed its 30th class for 2023. The class consists of 29 professionals from all walks of life and many different industries. Each class is defined by its class project, most recently a substantial donation to the Butler Health System Food Institute, a mobility accessible kayak launch at Moraine State Park, and two new horse arenas for equine-assisted therapy at Glade Run Adventures.
Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit
Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
Safety concerns discussed at Mars Area School Board
Student safety was discussed Tuesday at the Mars Area school board meeting following an incident last week where an eighth grade student was struck by a vehicle on Route 228. A resident at the meeting expressed concerns over the road work being done around the school for PennDOT’s Route 228 plan.
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
Storytime gives children Claus for celebration
Children can hear stories read by Mrs. Claus this weekend. Children, ages 4 to 8, are encouraged to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Sample Schoolhouse at Cranberry’s Municipal Center. The event will also include hot...
Mars Area School Board discusses curriculum leaders’ stipends
Mars Area School Board members approved the hiring of nine curriculum leaders while explaining to parents the positions are required. Two parents at Tuesday’s meeting asked the board to reject the curriculum leaders’ stipends. Each leader receives a $1,733 stipend. The board said a contract with the teachers’...
History grant money to help keep heat on in museum
The Butler County Historical Society has a few events planned in the winter months, meaning the organization will have to keep the heat on in its facilities longer than usual. Luckily, the organization is set to receive $4,000 through the Cultural and Historical Support Grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. The money can be used for regular operating costs, which includes utility payments.
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers
For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
Miller Minutes
The holidays often spark old flames of arguments between families. Some quarrels may seem unavoidable, but they often take away from the tender and loving spirit of this time of year. In my family, there are a few issues that come up every year: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?...
Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion
After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
Monroeville couple continue toy-collecting tradition
This Santa Claus is about as real as it gets. Pete Colangelo might not have a flying sleigh or workshop full of elves. And instead of the North Pole, he lives in Monroeville. But each year, and he and his wife, Carol, make deliveries that put plenty of smiles on young faces.
Pennsylvania names the 2023 teacher of the year
HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Education identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the commonwealth. Through the National Teacher of the Year Program, annually teachers are recognized as they inspire students, as they receive the respect and admiration of those around them, and play an active role in […]
What Butler children want for Christmas
The children of Butler County have made their wish lists in preparation for Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve. Their requests include toys and activities you can share with your family and friends, skilled toys and furry companions. Sydney Rodgers, 10, of Butler, said she was really hoping to receive...
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Westmoreland happenings: Basket raffle, live Nativity, Christmas concert
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
State seeks injunction against West View woman accused of running unlicensed day cares
WEST VIEW, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services says a West View woman has repeatedly ignored orders to shut down unlicensed day cares. This week the state went to court seeking an injunction against Daveen Gray, the day care operator. Court records describe a cat-and-mouse game between...
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
