Live Video of Mayor & Commission Agenda Setting Session Online & on ACTV

Video of the upcoming Mayor & Commission Work/Special Called/Regular Session on December 6, 2022 will be available live on YouTube (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180.

The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online on YouTube and www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 PM on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv.

