How Xander Bogaerts’ departure impacts Rafael Devers’ future with the Red Sox
As Red Sox fans continue to mourn the departure of Xander Bogaerts, they rightfully have plenty of questions about the organization’s future. One of the main topics of discussion now is how Bogaerts’ decision to leave for San Diego impacts Rafael Devers’ future. Devers, like Bogaerts a...
Xander Bogaerts told Red Sox fan at Celtics game he was leaving before news broke
Hours before the world found out that Xander Bogaerts was leaving the Red Sox to sign with the Padres, Bogaerts broke the news to one Red Sox fan who happened to be in the right time at the right place. Bogaerts, who is training in Arizona this winter, attended the...
Xander Bogaerts press conference: How to watch former Red Sox star’s introduction to Padres
The Padres will introduce former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as the newest member of their team Friday afternoon at Petco Park. San Diego officially announced its 11-year, $280 million contract with Bogaerts on Friday. They will give him his new hat and jersey at 5 p.m. ET. You can...
Masataka Yoshida, new Red Sox OF, draws raves from former Major Leaguers
Adam Jones Joe McCarthy and Colin Rea have both spent time in the Major Leagues and seen Masataka Yoshida up close in Japan. All three players thought that Yoshida, who signed a 5-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday, could be a standout hitter in the Major Leagues.
Rafael Devers reacts to Xander Bogaerts leaving for Padres, thanks Red Sox mentor
On Thursday, Rafael Devers became the first Boston Red Sox player to publicly weigh in on Xander Bogaerts leaving for the San Diego Padres in free agency. The third baseman took to social media to publicly thank Bogaerts for his contributions to the team, and for being a mentor. Devers...
Red Sox flubbed Xander Bogaerts talks even if they were smart not to match Padres | Chris Cotillo
SAN DIEGO -- No matter how much as they wanted to keep Xander Bogaerts for the rest of his career, the Red Sox should not have matched the monstrous 11-year, $280 million offer that Bogaerts accepted from the Padres late Wednesday night. That doesn’t mean they didn’t bungle the Bogaerts...
In Kenley Jansen, Red Sox get Craig Kimbrel’s replacement four years after he left
SAN DIEGO — On paper, Kenley Jansen will replace Tanner Houck as the Red Sox closer. In reality, he’s the replacement for Craig Kimbrel. That’s right: Jansen is really replacing a guy who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in four seasons. The former Dodger and Brave, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract earlier this week, is the long-awaited answer to Boston’s closer problem. It’s an issue that has largely gone unsolved for the last four years.
Xander Bogaerts explains why he picked Padres, says he’d ‘kiss’ Scott Boras for 11-year deal
Xander Bogaerts didn’t go into free agency expecting to land an 11-year deal. If his agent, Scott Boras, had told him at the beginning of the process that his next contract would be longer than a decade, well, he would have been sure to show his agent his gratitude.
Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)
The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
Xander Bogaerts officially joins Padres, takes No. 2 from new teammate
It’s a done deal. Former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts is officially heading to the San Diego Padres in free agency. The team announced the deal Friday afternoon, revealing only some of the details, confirming that Bogaerts is signing for 11 years, through the 2033 season. The deal...
Red Sox rumors: Boston interested in Dansby Swanson to replace Xander Bogaerts (report)
Would the Red Sox invest big dollars in a shortstop after losing out on Xander Bogaerts?. According to Mark Bowman, MLB.com’s Atlanta Braves beat writer, Boston is one of the teams showing interest in Dansby Swanson, one of the two remaining unsigned star-caliber shortstops along with Carlos Correa. “The...
Chris Martin excited to come ‘full circle’ with Red Sox, who traded him back in 2013
When veteran reliever Chris Martin signed his two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Red Sox earlier this week, it wasn’t the first time he put pen to paper to join the organization. Although Martin has never pitched in the majors for Boston, the Red Sox were his first professional organization more than a decade ago.
Keith Law: Red Sox added ‘an extra outfielder’ with $90 million signing of Masataka Yoshida
Hours before seeing star free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave for the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox reportedly signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract. Yoshida , 29, was the top position player free agent from Japan this winter and should immediately become a starter...
Xander Bogaerts’ contract is 7th-largest for free agent ever, would have set Red Sox record
Xander Bogaerts’ massive new contract with the Padres shocked virtually everyone in baseball late Wednesday night. After missing out on both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner despite offering them more money than they ultimately took from the Yankees and Phillies, respectively, San Diego made a Godfather offer to the longtime Red Sox shortstop. The deal is for 11 years and $280 million, according to multiple reports.
Red Sox actively pursuing catchers (like Christian Vázquez), are open to trading their own
SAN DIEGO -- So far this winter, the Red Sox have most aggressively pursued bullpen help, a rotation arm and a bat for the middle of their lineup while trying to lock up Xander Bogaerts. Quietly, the club is also exploring catching additions, too. Boston has the capable, if not...
Aaron Judge returning to Yankees; star slugger signs nine-year deal (report)
Aaron Judge isn’t going anywhere. According to multiple reports, the New York Yankees have reached an agreement to keep their star slugger in the Bronx for nearly another decade. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was the first to report the news. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the 30-year-old...
What they’re saying about Aaron Judge returning to Yankees in free agency for $360M
The MLB news cycle exploded Wednesday morning with the news that Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal. It’s the biggest contract in the history of MLB free agency. It’s a whopper of a contract that will keep the Yankees’ biggest star in pinstripes for almost a decade.
