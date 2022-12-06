ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Kenley Jansen, Red Sox get Craig Kimbrel’s replacement four years after he left

SAN DIEGO — On paper, Kenley Jansen will replace Tanner Houck as the Red Sox closer. In reality, he’s the replacement for Craig Kimbrel. That’s right: Jansen is really replacing a guy who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in four seasons. The former Dodger and Brave, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract earlier this week, is the long-awaited answer to Boston’s closer problem. It’s an issue that has largely gone unsolved for the last four years.
Red Sox ripped by rivals over Masataka Yoshida deal: ‘Overpay... I have no words’ (report)

The Red Sox made a surprising investment earlier this week when they agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida, who had just been posted by his team, the Orix Buffaloes, one day earlier, was oen of the best hitters in Nippon Professional Baseball over the last few years but a bit of an unknown player to MLB fans and reporters.
Xander Bogaerts’ contract is 7th-largest for free agent ever, would have set Red Sox record

Xander Bogaerts’ massive new contract with the Padres shocked virtually everyone in baseball late Wednesday night. After missing out on both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner despite offering them more money than they ultimately took from the Yankees and Phillies, respectively, San Diego made a Godfather offer to the longtime Red Sox shortstop. The deal is for 11 years and $280 million, according to multiple reports.
