SAN DIEGO — On paper, Kenley Jansen will replace Tanner Houck as the Red Sox closer. In reality, he’s the replacement for Craig Kimbrel. That’s right: Jansen is really replacing a guy who hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox in four seasons. The former Dodger and Brave, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract earlier this week, is the long-awaited answer to Boston’s closer problem. It’s an issue that has largely gone unsolved for the last four years.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO