Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down
Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams, Al Horford ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Warriors
The Celtics will have to wait at least one more game for starting center Robert Williams III to make his season debut as the team officially ruled him out for Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Williams has been progressing well in his recovery from a successful arthroscopic...
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Xander Bogaerts told Red Sox fan at Celtics game he was leaving before news broke
Hours before the world found out that Xander Bogaerts was leaving the Red Sox to sign with the Padres, Bogaerts broke the news to one Red Sox fan who happened to be in the right time at the right place. Bogaerts, who is training in Arizona this winter, attended the...
Celtics Mailbag: Joe Mazzulla impact, trade risks vs. reward, minutes management
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Question: Why would you risk changing anything on a team this hot? — Stephen D. It’s a fair assessment especially on a squad that is...
Robert Williams hints he may play against Warriors in Celtics Finals rematch
The Celtics could be getting a big boost on their west coast trip as Robert Williams III did not rule out making his season debut on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch. Williams took part in practice at the University of San Francisco on...
Monty Williams benches Suns starters vs. Celtics in third quarter amid Boston blowout win
The Celtics have had their fair share of easy wins this year but they took things to new level during Wednesday’s victory against the Phoenix Suns. Despite playing without starter Al Horford (health and safety protocols), the Celtics dominated the middle two quarters against the top squad in the West entering Wednesday night, building their biggest lead of the year at 45 points midway through the frame.
Brian Scalabrine says current Celtics are better than 2008 title team
The Celtics are bonafide title contenders as they have sprinted out to the best record in the league thus far. After dismantling the West-leading Suns on Wednesday, Boston put the rest of the NBA on notice that the C’s are an elite team. Of course, the C’s came so...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes issue with how NBA makes All-Star selections
Jaylen Brown’s already made one All-Star team, and he’s likely set to earn the second nod of his career for the NBA’s midseason showcase. He’s averaging a career-high 26.7 points per game while helping the Celtics to a league-best 20-5 record. After Boston’s NBA Finals run, the nation has also seen what kind of talent Brown is.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum had funny reaction to Grant Williams’ stealing his move
As the Celtics kept piling on the points against the Suns — getting it all the way up to 45 points on multiple occasions — there were multiple reasons for the visitors to celebrate. It was an impressive showing from the best team in the league as the Celtics went into Phoenix and beat up the Suns 125-98.
Celtics finally unlocking potential as NBA’s best team with an improving defense
The Celitcs and Suns were both supposed to go through a crucial test Wednesday. The C’s came in with the best net rating in the league while the Suns came in at second, and each team led their respective conference. It was a perfect measuring stick game in December.
Red Sox thank Xander Bogaerts with Twitter video after SS signs with Padres
After he signed with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox tweeted a video thanking Xander Bogaerts for his time with the franchise. It includes video ranging from him as a newly-signed teenager to his first hit, his first home run and many highlights including him helping lead Boston to two World Series championships.
Winter Classic: How to buy tickets to Bruins vs. Penguins Fenway game
The Boston Bruins will welcome the Pittsburg Penguins to Fenway Park on January 2, 2023 for the annual NHL Winter Classic. With just less than a month away fans can still purchase tickets to the game on Jan. 2, 2023 on TNT. This will be the second Winter Classic at Fenway Park, making it the first venue to host twice.
Red Sox rumors: Boston interested in Dansby Swanson to replace Xander Bogaerts (report)
Would the Red Sox invest big dollars in a shortstop after losing out on Xander Bogaerts?. According to Mark Bowman, MLB.com’s Atlanta Braves beat writer, Boston is one of the teams showing interest in Dansby Swanson, one of the two remaining unsigned star-caliber shortstops along with Carlos Correa. “The...
Xander Bogaerts’ contract is 7th-largest for free agent ever, would have set Red Sox record
Xander Bogaerts’ massive new contract with the Padres shocked virtually everyone in baseball late Wednesday night. After missing out on both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner despite offering them more money than they ultimately took from the Yankees and Phillies, respectively, San Diego made a Godfather offer to the longtime Red Sox shortstop. The deal is for 11 years and $280 million, according to multiple reports.
