Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MassLive.com

JJ Redick talked with Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla about joining staff, but turned it down

Just a few days after the Ime Udoka suspension dropped and Joe Mazzulla was named Celtics’ interim coach, Mazzulla was apparently already out doing some recruiting. Longtime NBA veteran JJ Redick just happened to be in Boston after the news dropped, so the two met up. Redick said he talked with Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics staff, though it didn’t end up happening. Redick recently disclosed that information on his podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” where he had the Celtics’ Derrick White on as a guest.
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Monty Williams benches Suns starters vs. Celtics in third quarter amid Boston blowout win

The Celtics have had their fair share of easy wins this year but they took things to new level during Wednesday’s victory against the Phoenix Suns. Despite playing without starter Al Horford (health and safety protocols), the Celtics dominated the middle two quarters against the top squad in the West entering Wednesday night, building their biggest lead of the year at 45 points midway through the frame.
Red Sox thank Xander Bogaerts with Twitter video after SS signs with Padres

After he signed with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox tweeted a video thanking Xander Bogaerts for his time with the franchise. It includes video ranging from him as a newly-signed teenager to his first hit, his first home run and many highlights including him helping lead Boston to two World Series championships.
Xander Bogaerts’ contract is 7th-largest for free agent ever, would have set Red Sox record

Xander Bogaerts’ massive new contract with the Padres shocked virtually everyone in baseball late Wednesday night. After missing out on both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner despite offering them more money than they ultimately took from the Yankees and Phillies, respectively, San Diego made a Godfather offer to the longtime Red Sox shortstop. The deal is for 11 years and $280 million, according to multiple reports.
