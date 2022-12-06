Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
wildkats.org
Junior quarterback draws national attention with college decision, five-star status
Lagway announces commitment to the University of Florida. The attention of Willis and the nation were on five-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway as he commited to play football at the University of Florida on Wednesday. Lagway chose the Gators over Clemson, Alabama, Texas A&M, and many other top-tier D1 programs.
WCJB
P.K. Yonge track star Zuriel Reed signs with Auburn
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge’s Zuriel Reed is one of the best high school hurdlers in the state. Fittingly, she cleared another barrier on Friday. Reed annoucned her college decision, and made it theatrical with a reveal at her signing ceremony inside the Blue Wave gym. A bunch of schools were in the running for Reed’s talents, including Florida, UCF, and Texas. But Reed elected to sign with Auburn.
WCJB
Gator volleyball team knocked out of NCAA tournament with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh
MADISON, Wis. (WCJB) -After claiming a share of the SEC title with a relatively young and inexperienced roster, the Florida volleyball team had its postseason run end on Thursday with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh in the NCAA regional semifinals in Madison, Wisconsin. Florida fell 25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 to end the season 25-6 overall.
WCJB
Jack Miller III to start at QB for the Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jack Miller III is about to be QB-1 for the Gators. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Thursday Miller will be Florida’s starter for the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 versus Oregon State. Miller had thumb surgery in the preseason but has been cleared. Napier says he has been practicing for about four weeks.
Gators QB Room Has Undergone Quick and Drastic Facelift Under Billy Napier
In just over a year on the job, Billy Napier has completely flipped the Gators quarterback room from players he inherited to his handpicked prospects.
WCJB
Florida men’s basketball team goes down to UConn at home, 75-54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following a pair of victories against in-state opponents, the Florida men’s basketball team faced its toughest test at home this season - taking on fifth-ranked UConn. Much like their losses against Xavier and West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in November, the Gators...
Where to Watch Gators Coveted QB Target DJ Lagway's Commitment
The top player on Florida's 2024 recruitment board is Texas-based quarterback Derek Lagway. He is set to commit Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
WCJB
State title game preview: Hawthorne Hornets
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the last few years, the Hawthorne Hornets have gone from the plucky underdog to a 1A juggernaut in Florida high school football. Under head coach and Hawthorne alum Cornelius Ingram, Hawthorne has made it to a third consecutive state championship game, and the Hornets believe this team can achieve ultimate glory for the first time.
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: The Arcade Crystal #3 Coffee Mill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a device used a hundred years ago to grind up coffee beans, thus the Coffee Mill. The handcrafted Arcade Crystal #3 hand operated coffee bean grinder also known as a " coffee mill. “...
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
WCJB
Attorney for UF graduate student asks for re-hear on potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An attorney for a University of Florida graduate student is asking a Tallahassee-based appeals court to re-hear a potential class-action lawsuit over UF’s COVID-19 lockdown. Attorneys for Anthony Rojas argue the university should return fees to students because of the shutdown early in the pandemic.
WCJB
UF Board of Trustees will start their two-day meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at Emerson Alumni Hall starting at 8 a.m. One issue on the agenda will be to ratify a new contract with the GAU union. Others...
click orlando
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
WCJB
State funding arrives to benefit Hornsby Spring
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water quality project to benefit Hornsby Spring near High Springs is getting $800,000 in state funding. The money will allow the Suwannee River Water Management District to acquire the High Springs Rock Mine. The property is east of Hornsby Spring. State officials say this...
WCJB
BREAKING: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Republican state Representative for House District 24, Joe Harding resigned following the DOJ indictment concerning allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. Harding released the statement regarding his resignation Thursday via Facebook. Today, effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as the...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will happen in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday. TV20′s very own Paige Beck will judge the competition. There will be holiday cheer and fun while you decorate a gingerbread house with your friends. The event will start at...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
