ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

P.K. Yonge track star Zuriel Reed signs with Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge’s Zuriel Reed is one of the best high school hurdlers in the state. Fittingly, she cleared another barrier on Friday. Reed annoucned her college decision, and made it theatrical with a reveal at her signing ceremony inside the Blue Wave gym. A bunch of schools were in the running for Reed’s talents, including Florida, UCF, and Texas. But Reed elected to sign with Auburn.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Jack Miller III to start at QB for the Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jack Miller III is about to be QB-1 for the Gators. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Thursday Miller will be Florida’s starter for the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 versus Oregon State. Miller had thumb surgery in the preseason but has been cleared. Napier says he has been practicing for about four weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida men’s basketball team goes down to UConn at home, 75-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following a pair of victories against in-state opponents, the Florida men’s basketball team faced its toughest test at home this season - taking on fifth-ranked UConn. Much like their losses against Xavier and West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in November, the Gators...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

State title game preview: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Over the last few years, the Hawthorne Hornets have gone from the plucky underdog to a 1A juggernaut in Florida high school football. Under head coach and Hawthorne alum Cornelius Ingram, Hawthorne has made it to a third consecutive state championship game, and the Hornets believe this team can achieve ultimate glory for the first time.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

UF Board of Trustees will start their two-day meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Board of Trustees starts the first day of a two day meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at Emerson Alumni Hall starting at 8 a.m. One issue on the agenda will be to ratify a new contract with the GAU union. Others...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

State funding arrives to benefit Hornsby Spring

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water quality project to benefit Hornsby Spring near High Springs is getting $800,000 in state funding. The money will allow the Suwannee River Water Management District to acquire the High Springs Rock Mine. The property is east of Hornsby Spring. State officials say this...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

BREAKING: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Republican state Representative for House District 24, Joe Harding resigned following the DOJ indictment concerning allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. Harding released the statement regarding his resignation Thursday via Facebook. Today, effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as the...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy