ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Soggy afternoon in San Rafael, residents break out umbrellas

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A soggy Thursday afternoon brought out the umbrellas in San Rafael. People were bundled up, trying their best to stay dry as they shopped downtown. "I’m glad we are finally getting some rain, but I work outdoors sometimes and it is very wet," said resident Owen Asdell.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Intense flaring at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. - A refinery in Martinez experienced intense flaring Friday evening that was caused by an equipment issue, the refinery said. In a Facebook post, the Martinez Refining Company said crews are dealing with "intermittent flaring" at the refinery and working to safely resolve the issue. "Flares are an...
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KTVU FOX 2

SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that they have received a higher than normal amount of reports of scammers during the holiday season in Northern California and the Central Coast. "Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season to defraud consumers in increasingly sophisticated schemes." said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson. "While prevalent year-round, financial The post PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy