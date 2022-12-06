Read full article on original website
Dropping gas prices are lower today than they were a year ago in the Bay Area; Here's why
If you're filling up your tank, gas prices have dropped. According to AAA, they're lower today than they were one year ago.
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow. The CHP advises drivers...
KTVU FOX 2
Soggy afternoon in San Rafael, residents break out umbrellas
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A soggy Thursday afternoon brought out the umbrellas in San Rafael. People were bundled up, trying their best to stay dry as they shopped downtown. "I’m glad we are finally getting some rain, but I work outdoors sometimes and it is very wet," said resident Owen Asdell.
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
KTVU FOX 2
Intense flaring at Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A refinery in Martinez experienced intense flaring Friday evening that was caused by an equipment issue, the refinery said. In a Facebook post, the Martinez Refining Company said crews are dealing with "intermittent flaring" at the refinery and working to safely resolve the issue. "Flares are an...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
KTVU FOX 2
SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
KTVU FOX 2
Historic Klamath River restoration project lauded by tribal, state and federal leaders
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - A plan to demolish four dams along the Klamath River, the largest river restoration project in American history, was celebrated Thursday by tribal, state, and federal leaders. The dam removals near the California-Oregon border are considered significant progress toward restoring the river’s ecosystem and fish habitat....
PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that they have received a higher than normal amount of reports of scammers during the holiday season in Northern California and the Central Coast. "Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season to defraud consumers in increasingly sophisticated schemes." said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson. "While prevalent year-round, financial The post PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
The most expensive home for sale in San Francisco just got a price cut
Even with the price cut, it's still San Francisco's priciest listing.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
California university decides to shut down historic railroad for good
"One of the most unusual small railroads anywhere" is gone forever.
