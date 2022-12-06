Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
UC strike moves to private negotiations
The University of California college system has entered into private mediation with the United Auto Workers as the statewide strike of college employees nears a month. The post UC strike moves to private negotiations appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capito pleased with end to military vaccine mandate, frustrated on permitting
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she’s pleased the annual defense authorization bill will include an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military but disappointed it will not deliver environmental permitting reform. “We’ve already lost 8,000 members of the military because, for one reason...
Comments / 0