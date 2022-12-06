Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.

