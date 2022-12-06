Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO
The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal
Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Harrison County BOE Honors its School Psychologists
The Harrison County Board of Education recently recognized their School Psychologists as a part of National School Psychologist Week. The ceremony took place at the school board offices on Main Street in Clarksburg in mid-November. Those honored include Lori Bailey, Victoria Barnosky, Jennifer Downward, Rachel James, Emily McCauley, Benjamin Neff,...
Buckhannon-Upshur holds on against Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The early season is a time to figure out exactly what you’ve got on the basketball court and play some teams you may not see in the postseason. That’s exactly what Buckhannon-Upshur took away from its game against Fairmont Senior on Wednesday, along with a 47-36 win. The Lady Bucs jumped […]
Harrison County Man, Vietnam Veteran, and Pastor at Several Area Churches, James Weisenberger, Passes
James David Weisenberger, 66, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 26, 1956, a son of the late James L. and Joann McCalla Weisenberger. He was wed on February 18, 1978, to his wife...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
Fairmont Marion County Senior Citizens location closed Thursday
Marion County Senior Citizens' Fairmont location is closed Thursday, its executive director told 12 News.
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
Rash of School Active Shooting Threats Across State, including RCB, have been Deemed Not Credible
According to WDTV, reports of active shootings at several area schools -- and across West Virginia -- are not credible, officials said. Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County and Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg. Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage told 5 News...
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
DHHR Reports 290 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 28; State Deaths at 7,638
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Dec. 9) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 617,094 with an increase of 290 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
