Coxs Mills, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO

The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal

Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County BOE Honors its School Psychologists

The Harrison County Board of Education recently recognized their School Psychologists as a part of National School Psychologist Week. The ceremony took place at the school board offices on Main Street in Clarksburg in mid-November. Those honored include Lori Bailey, Victoria Barnosky, Jennifer Downward, Rachel James, Emily McCauley, Benjamin Neff,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon-Upshur holds on against Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The early season is a time to figure out exactly what you’ve got on the basketball court and play some teams you may not see in the postseason. That’s exactly what Buckhannon-Upshur took away from its game against Fairmont Senior on Wednesday, along with a 47-36 win. The Lady Bucs jumped […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Hot start gives WVU win over Navy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV

