ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee announced on social media Monday that he is returning to the Knights for his final season of college football.

Plumlee has one year of eligibility left and will lead UCF as they enter the Big 12 starting in July. JRP accounted for 25 total touchdowns this season.

Plumlee transferred to UCF after spending three years at Ole Miss.

