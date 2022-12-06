Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County
CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia moves ahead on $10M broadband project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says construction is starting on a $10 million broadband project that aims to connect more than 2,100 additional homes and business across the state. A news release from Justice’s office says the Republican signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
State Auditor’s Office rolling out new West Virginia state budget tool
CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers, reporters and the public will have a new tool to use next year to help make the nearly 200-page bill that sets the state’s budget each upcoming fiscal year easier to understand. The State Auditor’s Office plans to launch the Online State Budget...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leadership: West Virginia lawmakers must give us their best
It appears as though those who have tried their best to serve as the adults in the room for lawmakers in Charleston will once again be handed the responsibility of leading the state Senate and House of Delegates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will return to their positions as majority leaders. Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is expected to return as House Minority Leader, and Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will again serve as House Minority Whip.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Health exec with ties to Justice advisor appointed new West Virginia DHHR COO
CHARLESTON — A healthcare executive for one of West Virginia’s largest assisted living providers whose previous employer is now an adviser for Gov. Jim Justice will be the new chief operating officer for the Department of Health of Human Resources. According to DHHR, Jessica Hudson was hired as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Folio: DHHR breaking promises to West Virginians with disabilities
CHARLESTON — The top attorney for an advocacy organization for West Virginians with disabilities accused the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch of mismanagement and lack of transparency of state-ran hospitals. Members of the Joint Committee on Health heard a presentation Tuesday from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Another five deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths raise the total since the pandemic started in 2020 to 7,636 residents as of Wednesday. The department confirmed the deaths of a 74-year-old man...
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month
money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
Federal aid meant to help WV counties affected by 2022 summer storms has been denied
A request for a federal emergency declaration in various West Virginia counties has been denied.
WDTV
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
West Virginia students featured on HBO documentary about the pressures of high school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — "My So-Called High School Rank" is a brand new HBO documentary that focuses on three different schools from across the country as they prepare to perform their yearly theatrical production.
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
