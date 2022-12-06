Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (5-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Suns play Detroit. The Suns are 9-1 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the NBA with...
Porterville Recorder
Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans
Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game. The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games....
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers square off in Dallas-Milwaukee matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 41-point performance
Boston Celtics (13-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls' 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. The Bulls are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago ranks...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Golden State-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State takes on Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 113, Toronto 109
Percentages: FG .424, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Trent Jr. 4-10, Siakam 2-9, VanVleet 2-9, Young 1-1, Boucher 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Anunoby 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boucher 2, Koloko, Siakam, VanVleet). Turnovers: 7 (Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam). Steals: 10...
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Luka Doncic's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Luka Doncic had an incredible dunk in Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
Porterville Recorder
Durant and the Nets face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 29.8 points per game. The Nets...
Porterville Recorder
Garland leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point showing
Miami Heat (7-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-122 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are 8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland...
Porterville Recorder
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-4, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is eighth in the league averaging 29.5 points per game. The Bucks are 8-1 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
Morant leads Memphis into matchup with New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (11-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game. The Grizzlies are 6-5 in...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio faces Miami, aims to end road skid
San Antonio Spurs (7-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (12-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to end its eight-game road losing streak when the Spurs take on Miami. The Heat have gone 9-5 at home. Miami is fifth in the Eastern...
Porterville Recorder
Durant and Brooklyn visit Embiid and the 76ers
Brooklyn Nets (8-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia takes on Brooklyn. Embiid is second in the NBA averaging 32.3 points per game and Durant is fifth in the league averaging 30.4 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup with Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (10-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Atlanta Hawks. Mitchell ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 29.9 points per game. The...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland hosts Sacramento following Mitchell's 43-point showing
Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland leads...
Porterville Recorder
Washington visits Indiana on 6-game road slide
Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its six-game road skid when the Wizards take on Indiana. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 27.4 assists...
Porterville Recorder
Davis and the Lakers face the 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -5; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak
Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 121, Charlotte 102
Percentages: FG .441, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Randle 4-10, Quickley 3-7, McBride 2-4, Hartenstein 1-1, Barrett 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Grimes 1-4, Mykhailiuk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 3, Hartenstein 2, Grimes, Randle). Turnovers: 11 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Quickley 2, Randle 2,...
Comments / 0