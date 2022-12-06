Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County
CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports no new COVID deaths; 298 active cases added
CHARLESTON — No deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported in the 24-hour period between the Wednesday and Thursday pandemic updates from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The count as of Thursday remained at 7,636 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020. The department...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Health exec with ties to Justice advisor appointed new West Virginia DHHR COO
CHARLESTON — A healthcare executive for one of West Virginia’s largest assisted living providers whose previous employer is now an adviser for Gov. Jim Justice will be the new chief operating officer for the Department of Health of Human Resources. According to DHHR, Jessica Hudson was hired as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Folio: DHHR breaking promises to West Virginians with disabilities
CHARLESTON — The top attorney for an advocacy organization for West Virginians with disabilities accused the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch of mismanagement and lack of transparency of state-ran hospitals. Members of the Joint Committee on Health heard a presentation Tuesday from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia moves ahead on $10M broadband project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says construction is starting on a $10 million broadband project that aims to connect more than 2,100 additional homes and business across the state. A news release from Justice’s office says the Republican signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
State Auditor’s Office rolling out new West Virginia state budget tool
CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers, reporters and the public will have a new tool to use next year to help make the nearly 200-page bill that sets the state’s budget each upcoming fiscal year easier to understand. The State Auditor’s Office plans to launch the Online State Budget...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leadership: West Virginia lawmakers must give us their best
It appears as though those who have tried their best to serve as the adults in the room for lawmakers in Charleston will once again be handed the responsibility of leading the state Senate and House of Delegates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will return to their positions as majority leaders. Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is expected to return as House Minority Leader, and Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will again serve as House Minority Whip.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Doug “Dougal” White
Doug “Dougal” White, 64 of Mt. Alto, W.Va., passed away Dec. 1, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, with Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Burial, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitation, 5 – 9 p.m. Friday and one hour before the funeral.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hunger: Your food donations can make a difference
You can’t argue with Gov. Jim Justice’s sentiment that “The bottom line to the whole thing is we don’t need people going hungry in West Virginia.”. And it’s encouraging to know the governor does seek to include in his budget funding for two of the state’s larger food banks: Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway. Each is getting another $500,000 from the state to continue the work of supporting other agencies. The two of them partner with hundreds of other agencies across the state. Some of the money these groups get is for food, of course, but some of it is used for purchasing items such as freezers or improving the distribution process.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ashton Boron’s 30 helps St. Marys defeat Parkersburg Catholic, 95-53
PARKERSBURG — Ashton Boron went for a career-high 30 points while Luke Powell and Joey Ramsey added 21 apiece here Thursday night during St. Marys’ 95-53 triumph at Parkersburg Catholic. Powell flirted with a triple-double thanks to his game-highs of 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Ramsey made...
Comments / 0