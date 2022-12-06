It appears as though those who have tried their best to serve as the adults in the room for lawmakers in Charleston will once again be handed the responsibility of leading the state Senate and House of Delegates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will return to their positions as majority leaders. Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is expected to return as House Minority Leader, and Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will again serve as House Minority Whip.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO