West Virginia State

Jake Wells

Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month

money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia moves ahead on $10M broadband project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says construction is starting on a $10 million broadband project that aims to connect more than 2,100 additional homes and business across the state. A news release from Justice’s office says the Republican signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
WSAZ

Staffing emergency in W.Va. jails, prisons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taxpayers depend upon correctional officers to keep their families safe, but at some jails in West Virginia more than 65% of positions are vacant. At one jail, the vacancy rate stands as high as 75%. And closer to home, Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, has a...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Leadership: West Virginia lawmakers must give us their best

It appears as though those who have tried their best to serve as the adults in the room for lawmakers in Charleston will once again be handed the responsibility of leading the state Senate and House of Delegates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will return to their positions as majority leaders. Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is expected to return as House Minority Leader, and Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will again serve as House Minority Whip.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

