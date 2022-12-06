Read full article on original website
Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month
money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia moves ahead on $10M broadband project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says construction is starting on a $10 million broadband project that aims to connect more than 2,100 additional homes and business across the state. A news release from Justice’s office says the Republican signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia announces $450M steel plant in Berkeley County
CHARLESTON — A $450 million plant to recycle steel and make rebar for the construction industry is locating in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, state and company officials announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Co. of Irving, Texas, will build its fourth micro mill in Berkeley County where the plant...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
State Auditor’s Office rolling out new West Virginia state budget tool
CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers, reporters and the public will have a new tool to use next year to help make the nearly 200-page bill that sets the state’s budget each upcoming fiscal year easier to understand. The State Auditor’s Office plans to launch the Online State Budget...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | West Virginia needs to invest its record-setting surplus in its people
West Virginia has a problem that has been coming for a long time. The issue has existed for decades, as coal and surrounding industries left the state. West Virginia’s population is declining. In the last Census, the population in West Virginia dropped by 3.2% — or about 59,000 people...
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WSAZ
Staffing emergency in W.Va. jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taxpayers depend upon correctional officers to keep their families safe, but at some jails in West Virginia more than 65% of positions are vacant. At one jail, the vacancy rate stands as high as 75%. And closer to home, Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, has a...
wvpublic.org
AEP To Eliminate Coal Everywhere But West Virginia, Investors Told
American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power, will shut down half its coal fleet by 2028. According to an AEP investor presentation last month, 5 percent of the company’s electricity will come from coal by 2028. That’s down from 11 percent last year and down from 26...
$20,000 Housing Relief For Eligible West Virginia Residents
Americans face housing-related hardships. Inflation and the pandemic effects have reduced the amounts many people have to spend. Yet, the cost of shelter is on the rise. The state plans to step in and help citizens.
WVDA taking applications for 2023 grants
Growers in West Virginia hoping to get a bit of extra cash thrown their way in 2023 will now have the chance.
Federal aid meant to help WV counties affected by 2022 summer storms has been denied
A request for a federal emergency declaration in various West Virginia counties has been denied.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leadership: West Virginia lawmakers must give us their best
It appears as though those who have tried their best to serve as the adults in the room for lawmakers in Charleston will once again be handed the responsibility of leading the state Senate and House of Delegates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, will return to their positions as majority leaders. Del. Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is expected to return as House Minority Leader, and Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, will again serve as House Minority Whip.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Health exec with ties to Justice advisor appointed new West Virginia DHHR COO
CHARLESTON — A healthcare executive for one of West Virginia’s largest assisted living providers whose previous employer is now an adviser for Gov. Jim Justice will be the new chief operating officer for the Department of Health of Human Resources. According to DHHR, Jessica Hudson was hired as...
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Rare Earth Metal Extraction Facility to Open in West Virginia with $60 Million Investment
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
