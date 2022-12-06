ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game. The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

BRYANT 79, STONY BROOK 60

Percentages: FG .387, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Policelli 6-10, Clarke 2-6, Sarvan 1-2, Stephenson-Moore 1-4, Fitzmorris 0-1, Roberts 0-3, Pettway 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fitzmorris). Turnovers: 14 (Clarke 3, Pettway 3, Policelli 3, Roberts 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Fitzmorris). Steals: 4 (Clarke 3,...
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (5-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Suns play Detroit. The Suns are 9-1 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the NBA with...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 113, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 2-7 8-9 12, Siakam 13-27 8-9 36, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes 3-7 0-0 6, VanVleet 5-14 7-9 19, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Boucher 3-10 3-4 10, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 20, Birch 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-85 27-33 109. ORLANDO (113) Banchero 8-11 6-7 23, Bol...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

FORDHAM 77, BINGHAMTON 62

Percentages: FG .379, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Falko 2-4, Petcash 1-6, Harried 0-1, Hinckson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibson). Turnovers: 17 (Akuwovo 3, Balogun 3, Gibson 3, Falko 2, Harried 2, Hinckson 2, Petcash, Stewart). Steals: 7 (Falko 2, Gibson 2, Hinckson...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Porterville Recorder

Top scorers meet in Golden State-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State takes on Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Durant and the Nets face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game. The Nets are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Washington visits Indiana on 6-game road slide

Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its six-game road skid when the Wizards take on Indiana. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 27.4 assists...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Thompson leads Golden State against New Orleans after 41-point game

Golden State Warriors (8-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Klay Thompson scored 41 points in the Warriors' 127-120 win against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are 5-4 against Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 121, Charlotte 102

Percentages: FG .441, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Randle 4-10, Quickley 3-7, McBride 2-4, Hartenstein 1-1, Barrett 1-3, Brunson 1-4, Grimes 1-4, Mykhailiuk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Robinson 3, Hartenstein 2, Grimes, Randle). Turnovers: 11 (Barrett 2, Brunson 2, Quickley 2, Randle 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 41-point performance

Boston Celtics (13-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls' 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. The Bulls are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago ranks...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Mitchell leads Cleveland against Sacramento after 43-point outing

Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 222. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Utah and Minnesota square off for conference

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference action. The Jazz are 3-2 against division opponents. Utah is sixth in the Western...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-4, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is eighth in the league averaging 29.5 points per game. The Bucks are 8-1 on their home court....
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Garland leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point showing

Miami Heat (7-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-122 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are 8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Morant leads Memphis into matchup with New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (11-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game. The Grizzlies are 6-5 in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio takes on Miami, aims to end 11-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of 11 in a row. The Heat are 9-5 in home games. Miami is 2-4 in games decided by 10...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game...
CHARLOTTE, NC

