Orlando, FL

New D1 Training opens in downtown Orlando

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. -- This weekend marked the grand opening of the new D1 Training in downtown Orlando.

It is not your typical gym. At these places, every phase of your workout is coached. They do combine-type testing for high school prospects and it also gives college and professional athletes a place to hone their skills.

There are three locations in Orlando- they are all individually owned- and this downtown location is the newest one.

The following is listed on their website:

At D1 Training Orlando, we were founded with one mission in mind: show people a great workout is possible without the gym.

Our specialized facilities provide totally customized exercise programs for athletes of all ages and skill levels. We have combined sports sciences with traditional and innovative workout concepts, creating the next level of exercise.

