Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission discusses cleanup, swing replacement
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission discussed the cleanup of a property, additional office space for the probation office, the moving of a power transformer and more during its regular Thursday meeting. The commission agreed to start the process of getting the property cleaned up at 10040 Staunton Turnpike,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet Pauline Hart Deem
Janet Pauline Hart Deem, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hendershot Hart. Janet loved riding ATV’s and cooking. She served in the US Army as a cook. Janet attended Marietta Bible Center Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John DeVore
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life at his residence on December 5, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1932, in Cisco, WV, the son of the late James and Edna Leona Moore Nelson. He was a 1950 graduate of Cairo...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Ingram
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Virginia Anne Longwell
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church and she enjoyed watching...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Hendershot
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on Nov. 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location
PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County deputy discusses active shooter training incident
MARIETTA — A Frontier High School staff member was injured in an active shooter training event earlier this fall, prompting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to make some changes to its protocol, the agency’s chief deputy said. But the school district will continue with the A.L.I.C.E. active...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Folio: DHHR breaking promises to West Virginians with disabilities
CHARLESTON — The top attorney for an advocacy organization for West Virginians with disabilities accused the state Department of Health and Human Resources and Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch of mismanagement and lack of transparency of state-ran hospitals. Members of the Joint Committee on Health heard a presentation Tuesday from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Eugene Casto
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion).Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years, and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Backing Up Shop With a Cop
PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown City Council discusses lighted Christmas Parade
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mayor Paul Jordan gave an update on the old Williamstown Elementary School project and praised the Williamstown Parade Committee for the job they did organizing the parade during the Williamstown City Council meeting on Tuesday. “We were made aware that the asbestos (abatement) is going really well,”...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday at Camden Clark Medical Center. At Sandie’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Spade family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Krupinski
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, W.Va., Nov. 27, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dils Center sold; closing planned by Dec. 16
PARKERSBURG — The Dils Center at 521 Market St in Parkersburg was sold at auction on Nov. 29. The sale of the former department store and event center was conducted by Riverview Credit Union under a deed of trust, with attorney Andrew Woofter III representing the trust, in an effort to recover money owed. Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service handled the auction and bidding was open to those onsite and online.
Comments / 0