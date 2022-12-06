Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Madison homes lose power after vehicle strikes electric pole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-vehicle crash caused several homes to lose power Friday morning in Madison. At approximately 3 a.m., Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Raymond Rd. after a vehicle struck an electric pole. Madison Gas & Electric responded to the power outages...
Momentum continues to build with talks of Amtrak in Madison
A community fundraiser was started to treat one veteran's tumors. Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students. Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide, according to the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Tuesday.
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
BPD: Suspects claiming to work for the city help burglarize home
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is warning people about three people who robbed a home Thursday evening after posing as city workers to get in the door. According to the police department, two of the men went up to the home, in the 1100 block of Harrison Ave., around 6 p.m. They were reportedly wearing bright yellow, long-sleeved shirts, lanyards with an ID badge, and bandannas over their faces.
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
Madison to plow all streets after over 5″ of snow fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately 150 vehicles are hitting the streets of Madison on Friday, working to clear the streets after more than five inches of snow fell on the city through the morning. They will be plowing all Madison streets by the end of the day, the Streets Division indicated.
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
Following an incident in which an airport passenger put their dog into a backpack...
City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open
The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.
Madison officials hold first public meeting on Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first public meeting on the location for an Amtrak station in Madison began Wednesday. Six potential sites were discussed as city officials prepare the launch of their passenger rail study. Amtrak director of network development Arun Rao said the study is meant to help narrow...
City of Madison: Drivers should drive slowly, carefully during forecasted snow Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison said drivers should be preparing for a slow and snowy commute on Friday morning through the evening. The Streets Division is prepared to send out 32 trucks to maintain the salt routes and plow the roads when the snow starts to stick. Salt routes are the main routes through Madison, officials said, such as roads used by Madison Metro for their buses and the roads around schools and hospitals. Officials noted this makes up over 800 miles of traffic lanes in the City of Madison.
3 found dead after Watertown house fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were found dead inside a Watertown home that was engulfed in flames overnight, the fire department reported. According to Watertown Fire Department statement, firefighters arrived at the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave., shortly 12:30 a.m. and were informed that the people who lived there were still trapped inside.
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 passes away after 8 years of duty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol announced Friday the unexpected death of one of their own, a 9-year-old K-9. According to officials, Roni joined the State Patrol in 2014 and was assigned to the Special Operations Section out of the Northwest Region- Eau Claire Post. State Patrol said Roni...
Man arrested after pointing gun at customer in Brodhead bar
BROADHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man from Beloit was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a gun at another patron at a Brodhead bar earlier in the week, Broadhead Police said. Officials said calls came in for the disturbance at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a bar on the 1100 block...
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County collecting toys for area youth, families
The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.
MPD reminds Madison residents of ways to give this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many are rushing to take advantage of holiday shopping deals, the Madison Police Department is reminding residents that it’s the season of giving. MPD is highlighting three supply/toy drives aimed to benefit Madison’s youth and their families, according to a blog post. The...
TSA: Passenger who put dog in backpack for screening was unsure of protocol
The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.
MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
Flipping your internal switch: A glimpse into “More” the memoir
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new book tells the story of a man many Madisonians know and may recognize. Michael Massey is a local composer, singer, songwriter, pianist, performer and producer — he’s been spotted playing at The Ivory Room and won many Madison area music awards. But Massey is also the author of a new memoir called “More: A Memoir.”
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
Honoring Otis: Foundation of late singer who died in Madison nurtures aspiring musicians
The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week.
