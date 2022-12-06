MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison said drivers should be preparing for a slow and snowy commute on Friday morning through the evening. The Streets Division is prepared to send out 32 trucks to maintain the salt routes and plow the roads when the snow starts to stick. Salt routes are the main routes through Madison, officials said, such as roads used by Madison Metro for their buses and the roads around schools and hospitals. Officials noted this makes up over 800 miles of traffic lanes in the City of Madison.

