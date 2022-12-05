Read full article on original website
Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center
The Hi-Desert Medical Center in San Bernardino County is now a Level IV Trauma Center. The designation is being celebrated Wednesday at the Joshua Tree campus. The hospital serves the communities of Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms. Being named a Level 4 Trauma Center means the facility meets the criteria for a level The post Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center appeared first on KESQ.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say
A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported. The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022
VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
knewsradio.com
Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
Greater Public Oversight of San Bernardino County Law Enforcement Takes Backseat to Criminal Investigatory Process
The Electronic Frontier Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital world is taking its case to the California Supreme Court after an unfavorable decision by the 4th District Court of Appeal regarding its request to unseal eight search warrants authorizing covert surveillance using a cell-site simulator in San Bernardino County.
z1077fm.com
BLM Campfire and Target Practice restrictions ease in San Bernardino County
Seasonal campfire restrictions in San Bernardino and surrounding counties has been lifted – allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands. Although restrictions are lifted, News Director Jef Harmatz reminds us of the guidelines that are still in place:. Always allow at least 5 feet cleared around your campfire.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
Missing woman in Joshua Tree found
Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
foxla.com
Man abandons dog, runs it over in San Bernardino County
Doorbell video captured a man abandoning a dog in Muscoy in San Bernardino County before running it over in his truck. Neighbors in the community are now searching for the driver.
Fontana Herald News
Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges
A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
vvng.com
9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday. It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white...
