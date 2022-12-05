ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center

The Hi-Desert Medical Center in San Bernardino County is now a Level IV Trauma Center. The designation is being celebrated Wednesday at the Joshua Tree campus. The hospital serves the communities of Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, and Twentynine Palms. Being named a Level 4 Trauma Center means the facility meets the criteria for a level The post Hi-Desert Medical Center now a Level IV Trauma Center appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022

VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

Wallis Leads Holstege By 34 Votes; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Greater Public Oversight of San Bernardino County Law Enforcement Takes Backseat to Criminal Investigatory Process

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, the leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital world is taking its case to the California Supreme Court after an unfavorable decision by the 4th District Court of Appeal regarding its request to unseal eight search warrants authorizing covert surveillance using a cell-site simulator in San Bernardino County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

BLM Campfire and Target Practice restrictions ease in San Bernardino County

Seasonal campfire restrictions in San Bernardino and surrounding counties has been lifted – allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands. Although restrictions are lifted, News Director Jef Harmatz reminds us of the guidelines that are still in place:. Always allow at least 5 feet cleared around your campfire.
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman in Joshua Tree found

Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges

A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

9 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday morning

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Nine people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Phelan Monday. It happened at 11:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, just east of Wilson Ranch Road. San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and located five vehicles with major damage: a white...
PHELAN, CA

