In Opening Day of Trial, Prosecutors Say Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach Traded Recruiting Spots for Payments as Part of a ‘Stream of Bribes’

“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Harvard Crimson
‘Middleman’ in Harvard Fencing Coach Bribery Scandal Details Alleged Payment Schemes at Day 2 of Trial
BOSTON — A key government witness in the federal bribery trial of former Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand laid out new details on Tuesday about how he helped a wealthy Maryland businessman funnel money via nonprofits to the coach in exchange for recruiting spots for his sons. Alexandre Ryjik,...
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Harvard Crimson
Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’23 Named Eighth Harvard Rhodes Scholar This Year
Dunster House resident Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’23, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, was selected as an international Rhodes Scholar last month. By Courtesy of Sílvia Casacuberta Puig. Dunster House resident Sílvia Casacuberta Puig ’22-’23, who hails from Barcelona, Spain, was selected as an international Rhodes Scholar last...
Harvard Crimson
Language Learning at Harvard is a Spark to Keep Alight
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Ranking The Outfits of a Harvard Man
The seasons may change but the fashion taste of the Harvard Man remains the same. Some outfits are extremely dapper (perhaps a little too much so), and some outfits should just not exist. Here, we have ranked some classic ensembles and enlisted a fashionable Harvard Man™ to model for us with scarily accurate posing. Choose your fighter below:
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Student Sergio Diaz ’23 Dies While Home in Florida
Mather House senior Sergio A. Diaz ’23 died at his home on Tuesday, Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana announced to students on Wednesday. “I struggle to find adequate words to express the profound tragedy of losing Sergio,” Khurana wrote in the emailed announcement. “Perhaps the best thing we can do right now is come together as a community to share our grief and comfort each other.”
Harvard Crimson
Financial Aid or Financial Burden? Harvard Law School Alumni Say the School’s Low Income Protection Plan Falls Short
When Katherine J. “Katie” Taylor chose Harvard Law School over a full scholarship to the University of Alabama School of Law, she had her sights set on a public interest legal career. Though HLS would not match the financial aid Alabama offered, Taylor trusted the school would support...
