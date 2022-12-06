WHBQ FOX13 Memphis has an opening for a Full Time Content Creator. The ideal candidate is someone who loves to gather content and see it through from online and on-air, to social distribution. The applicant needs to have good communication skills, work well with newsroom staff and have technical knowledge of news gathering. Strong editorial judgement is a must, possess strong organizational skills and be digitally savvy. You must be able to work under pressure, meet strict deadlines, be aggressive on breaking news and self-motivated.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO