Sixers fall to Rockets in double-overtime; Harden returns

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fI4sT_0jYgqXm900

Digital Brief: December 5, 2022 (PM) 02:01

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night as James Harden struggled through his return from injury.

Harden had 21 points but shot 4 for 19 from the field in his first game since Nov. 2. Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, would be on a minutes restriction in his return. But Harden didn't seem to be limited much, and played 39 minutes.

He had missed 14 games with a tendon strain in his right foot. He missed all eight attempts inside the 3-point arc but still got to the line like he always does and made 9 of 10 free throws.

Houston opened the second overtime with consecutive 3-pointers by Eric Gordon and Porter. P.J. Tucker then scored his first points of the game on a long 2 that cut the lead to 123-119.

Porter made two free throws before Harden got Philadelphia within 125-122 with a 3-pointer with about 90 seconds left. But rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added a 3 for Houston to extend the lead to six a few seconds later and Houston held on for the win.

Joel Embiid had 39 points before fouling out late in the first overtime and Tobias Harris added 27 as the Sixers dropped their third straight.

Harden won the MVP award with the Rockets in 2018 and was a three-time scoring champion in his time in Houston. He received a warm welcome from the crowd when he was announced before the game.

Gordon grabbed a steal on a bad pass by Embiid to give the Rockets the ball with 7.5 seconds left in the first OT trailing by one. Embiid fouled out when he knocked down Porter as he drove to the basket after that. The Sixers challenged the foul call, but it was unsuccessful.

Porter made the first free throw to tie it but missed the second and De'Anthony Melton grabbed the rebound, but Harden missed a 3 to send it to the second OT.

The game was tied late in the fourth quarter when Porter blocked a 3 by Harden. Melton grabbed the offensive rebound but lost the ball out of bounds to give the Rockets the ball back with 3 seconds left.

Green had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his 3-point attempt clanged off the rim.

There were 61 fouls in this game and the teams combined to shoot 80 free throws. Houston made 34 of 44 and Philadelphia was 28 of 36.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Jalen Springer missed an eighth straight game with a strained right quadriceps. … Georges Niang sat out with a sore right foot.

Rockets: Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 12 points off the bench. … Gordon had 14 points. … Tari Eason had 18 points and six rebounds.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Open a seven-game homestand Friday night against the Lakers.

Rockets: Visit San Antonio Thursday night.

KELOLAND

Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
CBS Philly

Turner or Schwarber? Phillies' newest star talks preference in "fun" lineup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate."Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league," Harper said. "Not even close."Harper and Turner have been reunited by the National League champion Phillies for the upcoming season and well beyond. Turner's $300 million, 11-year contract with the Phillies was finalized Thursday, a deal that'll take the 29-year-old shortstop and 2021 NL batting champion into his 40s.A long-term risk, perhaps, for the Phillies, but...
CBS Philly

Army-Navy game "one of the biggest weekends" for Philadelphia economy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The field is set for the annual Army-Navy football game kicking off Saturday on CBS3. This is the 90th time the game is being played in Philadelphia.Before the Army-Navy clash on the gridiron, other members of the two academies faced off in a series of athletic challenges all throughout the city as they continue the 123-year rivalry.The mission for these Army cadets and Navy midshipmen and -women is to win the Patriot Games. The pre-games are a two-day event where the branches compete in a variety of physical challenges ahead of Saturday afternoon's big game.Ann Jaede's granddaughter...
CBS Philly

"A pleasant shock": Temple head coach trilled Brittney Griner released from Russia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The women's basketball coach at Temple University says her daughter played professional basketball with Brittany Griner. She says they were surprised by the news and it was a long time coming to bring her home."It was a shock. It was a shock," Diane Richardson, head coach of Temple women's basketball team, said. "A pleasant shock."Richardson's excitement says it all. She's thrilled to hear that Brittany Griner was released from Russia."Just elated I got the news on my watch while I was at a staff meeting with the coaching staff and we all yelled out finally, finally and...
CBS Philly

Eagles could have top-5 pick from New Orleans Saints in 2023 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 11-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFL. They sit in first place in the NFC East and own the No. 1 seed in the conference, which would give them a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage. With the Dallas Cowboys at 9-3 behind the Eagles, the matchup on Christmas Eve in Week 16 could have huge implications on playoff seeding. With all that said, what if I told you that the Eagles also might have a top five pick in next year's NFL draft? Yes, that's right. Thanks to a trade...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

