Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River Refinery
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.
KSDK
Police provide update on officer-involved shooting outside Dave & Buster's
A St. Louis Co. Police Department spokeswoman said detectives with the Maryland Heights police department shot a man who was charging at them with an "edged weapon."
KMOV
Police: Woman tackled by St. Louis school officials after firing gun during dismissal
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was tackled by St. Louis school officials after allegedly shooting at three girls during dismissal Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis police said the 20-year-old woman confronted three girls, ages 14, 16 and 17, during school dismissal in the 300 block of N. 15th Street around 3:30 p.m. regarding prior personal matters. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly shot at the victims.
advantagenews.com
APD investigates report of gunfire
The Alton Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots from over the weekend in the 300 block of State Street, which is near downtown. Officers responded just before 11pm last Saturday but were unable to locate the source of the gunshots although some evidence of gunfire was located in the area.
Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.
Man shot and killed after charging at officers in Maryland Heights
A man was shot and killed by police outside Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights after he charged at the officer on Wednesday.
KMOV
North City mother of shooting victim demands more community resources to keep teens out of violence
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The past four days have been gut-wrenching for Trena Hicks since she found out her teenage son was the victim of a shooting in North City. “I don’t know how to feel. My son was a good kid,” said Hicks. She says her son,...
KMOV
Detective shoots, kills man with ‘edged weapon’ in Maryland Heights, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department said a Maryland Heights police detective shot and killed a man outside Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights Wednesday. Police said the man pulled out an “edged weapon” and charged at the officers responding to the location.
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
KMOV
Man threatened to blow up and shoot up a Jefferson County high school, charges allege
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to attack a Jefferson County high school. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kevin McArthur was heard on December 5 saying he was going to “blow up and shoot up” Northwest High School upon his release from Hyland Behavioral Health Center, where he was a patient.
KMOV
Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
KMOV
Moment of silence on the year anniversary of the Edwardsville tornado
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saturday marks a year since an EF3 tornado went through Edwardsville. There was a moment of silence before a city council meeting in Edwardsville on Tuesday to honor the six Amazon workers killed last December. The fire chief told News 4 the tragedy exposed many...
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
KMOV
Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three dozen Metro East agencies are purchasing new state-of-the-art radios at almost half price, according to St. Clair County officials. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons told News 4 that multiple departments in the Metro East are able to buy new radios at up to 45% off.
‘I heard multiple shots, back-to-back’ Witness describes one of two shootings that killed 14-year-old boys
Police are investigating the deaths of two 14-year-olds who were shot and killed in separate incidents in St. Louis on Saturday.
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
KMOV
City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
