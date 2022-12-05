ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

KMOV

Police: Woman tackled by St. Louis school officials after firing gun during dismissal

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was tackled by St. Louis school officials after allegedly shooting at three girls during dismissal Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis police said the 20-year-old woman confronted three girls, ages 14, 16 and 17, during school dismissal in the 300 block of N. 15th Street around 3:30 p.m. regarding prior personal matters. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly shot at the victims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

APD investigates report of gunfire

The Alton Police Department is investigating the report of gunshots from over the weekend in the 300 block of State Street, which is near downtown. Officers responded just before 11pm last Saturday but were unable to locate the source of the gunshots although some evidence of gunfire was located in the area.
KMOV

Man threatened to blow up and shoot up a Jefferson County high school, charges allege

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to attack a Jefferson County high school. According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Kevin McArthur was heard on December 5 saying he was going to “blow up and shoot up” Northwest High School upon his release from Hyland Behavioral Health Center, where he was a patient.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Wrong-way driver dies in Madison County head-on crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wood River man was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County Tuesday night. Investigators with the Illinois State Police said Alexander Maguire was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he struck a 2017 Hyundai head-on. Maguire died on the scene from his injuries. He was 22 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Dozens of Metro East agencies able to purchase new radios for reduced cost

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three dozen Metro East agencies are purchasing new state-of-the-art radios at almost half price, according to St. Clair County officials. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency director Herb Simmons told News 4 that multiple departments in the Metro East are able to buy new radios at up to 45% off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

