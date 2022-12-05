ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Police gets greenlight to start six-month pilot of license plate readers

The Metro Council is greenlighting the installation of license plate scanner technology. The 40-member body approved a six-month pilot program in February to install the surveillance technology in the public right of way. Tuesday night’s action allows the city government to acquire, share and install the readers, which scans the...
