Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Related
WCVB
Driver accused in connection with deadly Apple Store crash makes bail
HINGHAM, Mass. — The man accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham is out on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week after making bail, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store, smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
WCVB
Acton police seek to charge 85-year-old woman in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen
ACTON, Mass. — An investigation involving surveillance video and a search warrant led police to seek charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a November hit-and-run that seriously injured a 13-year-old Massachusetts boy. The crash near the intersection of Great Road and Harris Street in Acton occurred at...
WCVB
Cambridge police seek to identify suspect in assault, dognapping
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Investigators are sharing surveillance video of a shadowy figure walking through a Cambridge neighborhood earlier this week as they seek to identify a man involved in an assault and dognapping earlier this week. A woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking her 8-month-old cockapoo puppy...
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
WCVB
Jury finds suspect in 2019 deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON — A Suffolk County Superior Court jury found a man charged with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence. Dylan Etheridge, 26, hit several parked cars causing the vehicle to flip on May 5, 2019. The vehicle ultimately hit a concrete barrier that left occupants, including two passengers, trapped inside.
Cambridge Man Slashes Woman's Hair With 'Large Knife' Post Argument: Police
An argument culminated with a terrifying haircut when a man used a large knife to cut a woman's hair before locking himself inside his home, authorities reported. The 30-year-old would-be cosmetologist barricaded himself after fighting with the woman and cutting her hair outside his apartment …
Boston Firefighter Charged In Attack Of Elderly Man
A Boston firefighter identified and charged in relation to an attack of a 68-year-old man.
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
Wellesley Woman Sentenced For 2018 Needham Crash That Killed Teenage Girls
A 56-year-old woman from Wellesley has been sentenced to six months in jail for hitting and killing two teenage girls from Needham with her car more than four years ago, authorities said.Talia Newfield, age 16, and Adrienne Garrido, age 17, were hit by two cars while they were crossing a stree…
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting upset that ex-wife was dating other men, court documents say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of shooting another man last month was allegedly upset that his ex-wife was dating other men, according to court documents obtained by News 9. Robert Gagnon, 45, is charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 23 shooting of Carlos Quintong on Townsend Hill...
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Quincy man who allegedly yelled ‘go back to China’ and then struck a man with his car is freed on conditions
His conditions of release include home confinement subject to GPS monitoring and an order to refrain from driving. A Quincy man accused of shouting “go back to China” at an Asian American family before striking one of them with his car last week has been released following a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show
An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WCVB
Boston police present gun violence data showing spike in juvenile arrests, issue of repeat offenders
BOSTON — Data presented at an emotional meeting about gun violence in Boston on Thursday shows that while some measures of the problem show a marginal year-over-year decline, the number of juveniles being arrested in cases involving the recovery of a firearm has nearly doubled. The sobering slide concluded...
Driver Found Guilty In 2019 East Boston Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman
A 26-year-old man was found of guilty of crashing his car while drunk and taking the life of a young woman in Boston over three years ago, authorities said. Dylan Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter while OUI in the death of 20-year-old Amber Pelletier in East Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8…
Comments / 0