Somerville, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Driver accused in connection with deadly Apple Store crash makes bail

HINGHAM, Mass. — The man accused in a deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham is out on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week after making bail, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store, smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.
HINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale

Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run

BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cambridge police seek to identify suspect in assault, dognapping

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Investigators are sharing surveillance video of a shadowy figure walking through a Cambridge neighborhood earlier this week as they seek to identify a man involved in an assault and dognapping earlier this week. A woman in her 20s was assaulted while walking her 8-month-old cockapoo puppy...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Jury finds suspect in 2019 deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON — A Suffolk County Superior Court jury found a man charged with a deadly hit-and-run in East Boston guilty of manslaughter while operating under the influence. Dylan Etheridge, 26, hit several parked cars causing the vehicle to flip on May 5, 2019. The vehicle ultimately hit a concrete barrier that left occupants, including two passengers, trapped inside.
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT

HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Argument, broken car window led to Samuel Peckham fatally shooting man in Worcester, court docs show

An argument and a smashed car window led to the fatal shooting of a man on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Westborough man Samuel Peckham, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, was arraigned in Worcester District Court Wednesday afternoon on charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
WORCESTER, MA

