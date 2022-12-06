FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in an alleyway off Church Street. Investigators still don’t know why the shooting happened, but said it started with two men arguing inside a local night club and ended outside with one of them shot.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO