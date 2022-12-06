ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

wuwf.org

A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement

Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
LOXLEY, AL
utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found

UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Florida man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
CANTONMENT, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police make an arrest in downtown Fairhope shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in an alleyway off Church Street. Investigators still don’t know why the shooting happened, but said it started with two men arguing inside a local night club and ended outside with one of them shot.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL

