2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
wuwf.org
A historic look at Pensacola’s women’s suffrage movement
Last month, the National Collaboration for Women’s History Sites dedicated a historic marker for the National Votes for Women Trail outside of the Pensacola Museum of History. The historic building, which once served as city hall, is the founding site of the Pensacola Equal Suffrage League. As part of...
Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
utv44.com
Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
utv44.com
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
3 indicted for deadly Props Ale House shooting: State Attorney’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men will face criminal trials for a deadly shooting at Prop’s Ale House in Niceville, Fla. on Feb. 11, 2022. A Grand Jury issued Indictments for Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna, charging all three men with First Degree Felony Murder, Second Degree Felony Murder […]
3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found
UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
Pensacola Fire Dept. responds to house fire, reminds public of fire risks
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a fire occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Pensacola Fire Department has placed its first red bulb on the city’s “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. According to PFD, the fire occurred on the 200 block of East Bobe Street at approximately 10:55 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters responded to the […]
Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same […]
Florida man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
Santa Rosa County deputy lied to insurance company, says arrest report
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with insurance fraud earlier this week. According to his arrest report, the insurance fraud was due to him not having insurance on a van when he got into a wreck, then adding the van to his coverage plan and filing a […]
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police. Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police make an arrest in downtown Fairhope shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in an alleyway off Church Street. Investigators still don’t know why the shooting happened, but said it started with two men arguing inside a local night club and ended outside with one of them shot.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
Mother says Destin school nurse swapped daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderral medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
WJHG-TV
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
WEAR
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle collided with the motorcycle as the vehicle was exiting a business parking...
Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police
UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
