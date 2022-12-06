INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. “Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He understands timing and movement. He drives it better than people think. When he’s tuned into it, he passes the ball extremely well. At the core, he’s a guy that’s a scorer. That’s who he is and we have to understand that and celebrate that. Tonight was a night where we needed him desperately.” Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.

