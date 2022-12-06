Read full article on original website
Related
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
‘Corsage’ Director Marie Kreutzer on What She Learned About Empress Elisabeth of Austria During Her Research
In IFC Films’ Corsage, Vicky Krieps stars as Empress Elisabeth of Austria (known affectionately as Sisi) during a particular life crisis: middle age. After turning 40, the celebrated beauty finds herself fading — at least, she’s convinced as much. With her children grown and her relationship with Emperor Franz Joseph I threatened by her indifference to royal obligations, the disaffected royal becomes bored with her life, wanting nothing more than to hide away from the public that still watches her every move as if she were a 19th century influencer. Writer-director Marie Kreutzer’s irreverent biopic mixes the stoicism of a classic...
sheenmagazine.com
G Rated With: Steph G
Living in the now, rapper Steph G gives entail to what it means to stay true to your hand given talents, while delivering raw authenticity. As her latest project “Like A G” was recently released, the Brownsville native introduces the embodiment of her art through the twelve listed project including the heavy hitter single “Danger Zone.” Steph G continues to welcome things as they come, as well as showcasing her rawness by any means necessary.
Comments / 0