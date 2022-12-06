Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea, Austin, Rochester Public Schools and numerous others closed Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The wintry weather of snow and ice has forced numerous schools to close across northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools, Austin Public Schools, Albert Lea, Mason City were just some of the schools that canceled classes on Friday. The following was sent out...
KAAL-TV
“Bus Ladies” shopping event in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 100 women got ready to shop till they drop in Austin, as part of the annual “Bus Ladies” shopping event. “So we started by a carful of women coming down, and eventually that became a bus and then two busses, and then we have another 50 or so women that are driving from all over Southern Minnesota, mostly from Rochester, to come to this super special day that’s gone on for probably over 20 years,” says organizer Susan Lundquist.
KAAL-TV
All APS schools now on traditional school schedule
(ABC 6 News) – For more than ten years, students and parents at Sumner Elementary School and Woodson Kindergarten Center in Austin have come to appreciate the 45/15 calendar year. But recent data produced by the Austin Public School board shows that the schedule is not working as well...
KAAL-TV
RPD: Gates of Rochester burglar likely entered from apartment window
(ABC 6 News) – A burglar likely entered a Gates of Rochester apartment Thursday by removing the window screen and climbing inside, Rochester police say. Rochester police responded to a burglary report Thursday, Dec. 8, reported by a 23-year-old woman who left her residence at 10:45 a.m. and returned at about 8:15 p.m. to signs that her home had been ransacked.
KAAL-TV
Mazeppa man taken to hospital after vehicle hits deer
(ABC 6 News) – A Mazeppa man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle he was a passenger in hit a deer on Thursday morning on Hwy 52 southeast of Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:01 a.m., a 2008 Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on Hwy 52 near Country Rd. 7 in Orion Township when the vehicle hit a deer and left the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in a shallow creek.
KAAL-TV
DMC highlights progress of Discovery Square
(ABC 6 News) – As you drive in downtown Rochester you might have noticed a lot of construction in the past 18 months. Destination Medical Center along with other partners has been constructing a new addition to downtown – Discovery Square. Thursday, DMC officials held an event to...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
KAAL-TV
Man charged with assault at Salvation Army warming center
(ABC 6 News) – A man is facing a charge of 5th-degree assault after allegedly breaking a coffee mug or jar over another man’s head while both were staying at the Salvation Army’s Warming Center Friday. Rochester police responded to the Center at 200 4th Street SE...
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea begins removal of low-quality ash trees
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea announced they have begun to remove low-quality ash trees as part of the city’s Emerald Ash Borer Management Plan. The city has contracted with Albert Lea Tree Service to remove ash trees identified as substandard. The company will be marking the trees by cutting a circle into the trunks.
KAAL-TV
Vehicle, wallet stolen from NW Rochester garage
(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
KAAL-TV
Hayfield man pleads guilty to DWI, damage to property after attempt to ram squad cars
(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man arrested after trying to ram his car into Dodge County deputies pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated and 1st-degree damage to property. Chad Cordie, 41, was accused Nov. 10 of attempting to flee law enforcement after a woman alleged that he...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted county hosts housing choice voucher landlord summit
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, both landlords currently involved in the HCV program and ones who aren’t were invited to the HCV Landlord Summit to talk about the difference the program can make to the community. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in partnership with...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man to stand trial on identity theft, firearm, drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial has been scheduled in an identity theft case dating back to 2021. Robert Owen was arrested in May of 2021 after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a book of blank checks belonging to a 61-year-old man from Lincoln, NE.
Comments / 0