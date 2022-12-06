Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
CDC warns people to mask up again amid uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Health officials are now warning people to mask up again as a storm of respiratory illnesses and an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations strike the nation. That uptick also seen in local counties. Butte County is seeing COVID-19 cases increase over the past two months and double since...
krcrtv.com
Construction on Redding's state-of-the-art cancer treatment center to begin within a year
REDDING, Calif. — Pushed back by the pandemic, and other delays, work is expected to start within a year and a half on a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center in Redding. The Regional Cancer Center is planned for 11 wooded acres bordered by the Sacramento River and Cypress Avenue. Mercy...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County data breach, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Residents may have gotten a letter from the County Administration letting them know there's been a data breach. The letter says a hacker accessed people's names, birthdays, social security numbers, and more from the Tehama County social services department between November 2021 and Apr. 1, 2022.
mynspr.org
Police signing bonuses | More prison closures | Affordable housing legislation
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 8. Chico City Council approves increase to police officer signing bonuses. The Chico City Council Tuesday adopted an agreement raising a signing bonus for newly hired lateral police officers from $10,000 to $40,000. Lateral officers are those with prior experience. The move comes as the city and the Chico Police Officers Association acknowledge difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified officers.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 89 blockage due to jack-knifed big rig
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 9:38 PM UPDATE - Caltrans says traffic on State Route 89 has returned to normal after a big rig was causing a road block. One-way traffic control was implemented six miles north of Lake Britton after a jack-knifed big rig was blocking the road. This is...
krcrtv.com
North Coast family to move to Redding for baby's tracheotic care
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A North Coast family is moving to the Redding area so their baby boy can receive tracheotic care. The boy's parents, Joshua and Elizabeth Jones, said the move is necessary for their child to 24/7 eyes-on-care that isn't currently available where they live. Their son,...
actionnewsnow.com
Weaverville man dies in crash on Highway 3 in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 43-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Trinity County Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP Trinity River. Officers said Fredrick Guidotti, of Weaverville, died after a crash on Highway 3 near China Gulch Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers said Guidotti’s 2009 Audi left the...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans no longer screening northbound I-5 travelers for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 8:15 A.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 was screening all vehicles heading north on Interstate 5 for chains on Thursday. Caltrans lifted the chain requirement early Friday morning. Before heading, people can check Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road conditions.
krcrtv.com
Chico fire department reponds to structure fire at Carl's JR.
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Fire Department, early Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to at a structure fire at Carl's Jr on the Esplanade. No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
actionnewsnow.com
Your donation to this holiday fundraiser will go further this year
CHICO, Calif. - This holiday season, a donation to the Torres Community Shelter could go further than you may think. That's because for every dollar you donate, the Amil and Leonora Stiefvater senior endowment fund will match it up to $50,000 for their Home Again program. The Marketing and Communications...
Mount Shasta Herald
Winter storm, winds could cause whiteout conditions on Interstate 5, power outages
A winter storm rolls over the North State this week, dumping more rain on Redding and more snow on the mountains and upper foothills in Shasta and Siskiyou counties. That and gusty winds will likely close mountain roads and make driving conditions difficult across the North State according to the National Weather Service.
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Probations officers find drugs, bear spray after contacting person on PRCS
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officers arrested a person on Post Release Community Supervision after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl and bear spray last week. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted the person at a home in Red Bluff. They said the person had an outstanding warrant out and violated their supervision. Probation...
actionnewsnow.com
Man found passed out in vehicle on Honey Run Road, deputies find fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out in a vehicle on Honey Run Road on Tuesday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man was passed out in the driver's seat around 10 a.m. Deputies knocked on the...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding street to floods after water main burst through asphalt
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Fire says that a water main burst through the asphalt, causing Sonoma Street to flood Wednesday night. RFD received the call at 6:05 p.m. that a water pipe had burst through the ground on Sonoma Street near the intersection of Waldon Street. The pipe burst caused...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department put out transient camp fire
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department put out a fire at a Redding transient camp Wednesday morning. Crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire in the area of Progress Way. When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was determined to be...
krcrtv.com
Anderson police arrest several people during anti-retail theft operation
ANDERSON, Calif. — Eight people were arrested on Wednesday during an anti-retail theft operation conducted by the Anderson Police Department's (APD) Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) team within Walmart. Anderson police officers teamed up with Walmart loss prevention agents to conduct the anti-theft operation. According to APD, both uniformed and plain-clothed...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects in officer-involved shooting in Chico admit to violating probation
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney says the man and woman who took off from a vehicle that drove into an Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent admitted to violating their parole. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Shawn Williamson smoked methamphetamine the morning of the incident he ran from the...
krcrtv.com
Arrests made at Happy Valley problematic property
HAPPY VALLEY, Calif. — Steps were taken Thursday to clear out a homeless camp in Happy Valley, where police say they have seen many violations and crimes. Shasta County officials say that four arrests were made, and five others were cited for trespassing and related charges on this property along Saddle Trail Road. It is a dilapidated vacant house surrounded by trailers and motor homes in various stages of disrepair, with tents and garbage everywhere.
