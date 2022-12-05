Wisconsin basketball stays outside of latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After an up-and-down week with a loss against Wake Forest and a victory against Marquette, the Wisconsin Badgers stayed outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Badgers received 18 votes this week as the seventh team outside the poll behind Texas Tech with 19. Wisconsin garnered 16 votes last week but was ranked as the fourth team outside the poll.

The Big Ten kept six teams in the latest poll with Iowa moving up to No. 24 from unranked, while Michigan State fell out after previously being ranked at No. 20. The Spartans’ fall resulted from two losses last week to Notre Dame and Northwestern.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Alabama(10), Arizona(9), Arkansas(8), Tennessee(7), Kansas(6), Connecticut(5), Purdue(4), Virginia(3), Texas(2) and Houston(1).

The Badgers will have more chances to prove themselves this week as they face off against No. 13 Maryland tomorrow and No. 24 Iowa on Sunday.