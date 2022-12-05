ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin basketball stays outside of latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMFof_0jYgn7Kv00

After an up-and-down week with a loss against Wake Forest and a victory against Marquette, the Wisconsin Badgers stayed outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Badgers received 18 votes this week as the seventh team outside the poll behind Texas Tech with 19. Wisconsin garnered 16 votes last week but was ranked as the fourth team outside the poll.

The Big Ten kept six teams in the latest poll with Iowa moving up to No. 24 from unranked, while Michigan State fell out after previously being ranked at No. 20. The Spartans’ fall resulted from two losses last week to Notre Dame and Northwestern.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Alabama(10), Arizona(9), Arkansas(8), Tennessee(7), Kansas(6), Connecticut(5), Purdue(4), Virginia(3), Texas(2) and Houston(1).

The Badgers will have more chances to prove themselves this week as they face off against No. 13 Maryland tomorrow and No. 24 Iowa on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
wisfarmer.com

Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes

Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
RIO, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy