Carlton, MN

FOX 21 Online

Four First Period Goals Lift CEC Boy’s Hockey to Victory

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team hosted Duluth Denfeld, Thursday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The Lumberjacks put up four goals in the first period, led by junior’s Joey Antonutti and Ryan Jones each with two. The Hunters were able to tack on one goal in the second period, however CEC’s defense held Denfeld to 17 shots to the ‘Jacks 39. CEC earns the 6-1 win, improving to 2-1 overall.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward

Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Best Christmas Ever’ Fundraising Concert

DULUTH, Minn. – The bands, Laura Velvet and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples hosted a fundraising concert at Pier B called “A Laura Velvet Christmas.”. The event was put on to benefit “Best Christmas Ever”, a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday

December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lake Superior Art Glass Holiday Classes Going On Through December 31

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass is celebrating the holiday season with its annual snowman and ornament-making classes. The classes are 30 minutes, and they are DIY style, where you’ll get to make design decisions regarding the details of the ornament or snowman and then watch an artist glass blow your creation into a masterpiece.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch

On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ in Duluth, MN

DULUTH, Minn. — The Boat Club and St. Luke’s present Minnesota spoof, ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.’. Inspiration for the musical stems from Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”. Boat Club Restaurant Owner, Jason Vincent joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Holiday Fire Safety Tips

CLOQUET, Minn. — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the snow and the trees decorated. But it is also the time of year when the fire danger in your home increases significantly. There are a number of things that could cause problems for you this...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Chambers ‘After Hours Holiday Party’ Returns in Person

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, The Duluth Chamber held its annual “After Hours Holiday Party” at Greysolon Plaza. This is the first time the event was back in person since 2019. It’s an end-of-the-year celebration for members to come together and recognize their accomplishments as well as spotlight certain individuals.
DULUTH, MN

