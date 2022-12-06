Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Four First Period Goals Lift CEC Boy’s Hockey to Victory
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team hosted Duluth Denfeld, Thursday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The Lumberjacks put up four goals in the first period, led by junior’s Joey Antonutti and Ryan Jones each with two. The Hunters were able to tack on one goal in the second period, however CEC’s defense held Denfeld to 17 shots to the ‘Jacks 39. CEC earns the 6-1 win, improving to 2-1 overall.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Grand Rapids Boys Improve to 5-0 with Road Win in Proctor
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Grand Rapids boys hockey team would pick up another win on Tuesday, topping Proctor 3 to 1. The Thunderhawks (5-0) will next host Roseau on Friday. Proctor (1-3) will host Red Wing on Friday.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Team Up for Sophie’s Squad Mental Health Awareness Game
DULUTH, Minn.- When the UMD women’s hockey team gets ready for their series against St. Thomas. They’ll be much more than hockey on their minds. The Bulldogs are putting on a Hockey Hits Back Sophie’s Squad Mental Health Awareness Game on Saturday. Graduate forward Gabbie Hughes, as...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ in Virginia, MN
VIRGINIA, Minn. — Lyric Center for the Arts presents: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical,’ debuting Thursday at the Minn. North College Mesabi Range Virginia Campus. Steve Solkela joined FOX21 on the morning show to chat about the upcoming performance. The show dates and times are listed below.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward
Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
FOX 21 Online
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
FOX 21 Online
‘Best Christmas Ever’ Fundraising Concert
DULUTH, Minn. – The bands, Laura Velvet and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples hosted a fundraising concert at Pier B called “A Laura Velvet Christmas.”. The event was put on to benefit “Best Christmas Ever”, a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
boreal.org
Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday
December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Art Glass Holiday Classes Going On Through December 31
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Art Glass is celebrating the holiday season with its annual snowman and ornament-making classes. The classes are 30 minutes, and they are DIY style, where you’ll get to make design decisions regarding the details of the ornament or snowman and then watch an artist glass blow your creation into a masterpiece.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
mprnews.org
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s Lake View Medical Clinic MNA Nurses Withdraw Strike Notice
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Medical Clinic in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice for the time being as negotiations continue over a new contract. The nurses at Lake View were expected to start their unfair labor...
Own This 4,208 Square Foot Custom Brick Home In Superior For Under $500,000
How much would you expect to pay for a 4,208-square-foot custom brick home that had a long list of features including an updated kitchen with a spacious breakfast bar and under-counter lighting, windows that have been updated to double-hung vinyl and a large dining room?. Built in 1948, the huge...
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ in Duluth, MN
DULUTH, Minn. — The Boat Club and St. Luke’s present Minnesota spoof, ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.’. Inspiration for the musical stems from Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”. Boat Club Restaurant Owner, Jason Vincent joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
FOX 21 Online
Holiday Fire Safety Tips
CLOQUET, Minn. — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the snow and the trees decorated. But it is also the time of year when the fire danger in your home increases significantly. There are a number of things that could cause problems for you this...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Chambers ‘After Hours Holiday Party’ Returns in Person
DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday, The Duluth Chamber held its annual “After Hours Holiday Party” at Greysolon Plaza. This is the first time the event was back in person since 2019. It’s an end-of-the-year celebration for members to come together and recognize their accomplishments as well as spotlight certain individuals.
