Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 9-11 – Boats on the Bay
This San Diego weekend, it’s time for two of the more prominent local holiday celebrations – and there’s more than one chance to see them both. Just in time for chilly, Cali-style winter wonderland weather too. “Noel Noel,” three days of performance led by the San Diego...
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California is home to 22 of the ‘most beloved’ restaurants in the US, rankings show
California has 22 of the top restaurants in the U.S. this year, new rankings by OpenTable show. OpenTable released its list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022” on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The list features eateries that serve different cuisines across California, including Mexican, American...
NBC San Diego
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
Three California Cities Named Among 'Most Fun Cities' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the most fun cities across the country.
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
San Diego restaurant awarded prestigious third Michelin star
The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
San Diego nets No. 32 spot on new ranking of World’s Best Cities
San Diego’s diversity in its population and business sector and beauty makes it one of the best cities in the world.
travelyourway.net
Dude Got Stranded Hiking, Lived on ‘Half Jar of Salsa for Two Weeks’
When you go out hiking, have you ever included a jar of salsa in your backpack? Most don’t. But a man who became stranded while hiking in Southern California did last month and it saved his life. Perhaps we all should. Eric, last name unknown, from Oceanside, California, had...
kusi.com
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
Carlsbad woman to showcase cake-making artistry on Amazon TV series
A Carlsbad mom’s love for art led her to use her creativity in the kitchen, and now her amazing, realistic cakes are getting national attention.
Eater
The Dynamic Duo Behind Rossoblu Is Opening a New Italian Restaurant in Playa Vista
After establishing himself at Sotto, chef Steve Samson has always wanted to return to the Westside. His popular Downtown LA restaurant Rossoblu has gained recognition over the years for serving a Bologna-inspired menu of wood-fired meats and stellar pasta, but now he and wife Dina Samson are partnering with Heidi and Alan Jackson at the former Bull & Butterfly space to open Superfine Playa by early 2023. Essentially a California-Italian restaurant with the same branding as his casual thin-crust pizzeria next to Rossoblu, Superfine Playa will extend out the idea to become a full-service restaurant that keeps the pizza while adding pasta, wood-grilled proteins, and produce sourced from the nearby Playa Vista Farmers Market.
Eater
Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans
Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip Getaway
It's taken in the United States, this picturesque photo. Isn't it gorgeous?. Vitamin sea, great food and beautiful sunsets, what more do you need for a weekend getaway?
Zorbas Greek Restaurant in Chula Vista closing after 34 years
CHULA VISTA, Calif — Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar of Chula Vista announced its closing after operating for more than 30 years. “To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family...all great things must end!” the Zorbas Greek Restaurant said in part on a Facebook post.
northcountydailystar.com
5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad
Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
San Diego Travel Agent Charged with Embezzling Funds for Canceled School Trips
A San Diego-based travel agent has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by more than 150 parents for school trips that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marie Colette Martin, 52, is accused of spending the funds on personal expenses rather than refunding her parents...
Comments / 0