College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Legends Event Center making final preparations ahead of grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Midtown Park’s newest facility, Legends Event Center, is gearing up to open its doors to the public Saturday. The new space features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, arcade games, an esports lounge and more. There is also a 2,500 square-foot multipurpose turf...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gas leak in Southern Pointe neighborhood shut off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The gas leak affecting the Southern Pointe neighborhood has been shut off, according to Brazos County Emergency Management. The South Brazos County Fire Department responded to the gas leak Wednesday morning, going door to door and telling people to shelter in place. Limited information is...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new College Station restaurant is creating dishes that are both unique and approachable. Le Petit Cochon, which means “little pig,” is a French-inspired restaurant where you can find traditional Fresh cuisine along with some with American influences. The owners Tom Kenney and Johnny Poché said it’s a family-style restaurant that prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and high-quality foods.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department. Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night. According to records,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bethel Lutheran Church brings its Live Nativity to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bethel Lutheran Church is hoping to help you get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the reason for the season. Drive through sequential scenes from the Christmas story as you listen to a narration of the story in your car. There will also be hot chocolate,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Ewers-Shurtleff plans path after winning runoff election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marca Ewers-Shurtleff said she is ready to begin her term as a member of the Bryan City Council. Ewers-Shurtleff won a runoff election and will represent district five. She said her past experience serving on both the Bryan Business Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Fire Department Activity

College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX Food For Families Food Drive raises over 179,000 pounds of food

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful Food For Families Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s shelves are filling up again. KBTX was in seven locations representing six counties in this year’s food drive. The Brazos Valley Food Bank says the numbers this year are greater than...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sadberry Intermediate remains on track for the 2023 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sadberry Intermediate plans to open its doors to Bryan ISD students and teachers just in time for the 2023 school year. Back in 2020, voters approved the bond to create a new school in Bryan ISD. Sadberry Intermediate will be the newest school in Bryan ISD since the last one was built in 2008.
BRYAN, TX

