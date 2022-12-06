Read full article on original website
Legends Event Center making final preparations ahead of grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Midtown Park’s newest facility, Legends Event Center, is gearing up to open its doors to the public Saturday. The new space features amenities like 16 Volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, arcade games, an esports lounge and more. There is also a 2,500 square-foot multipurpose turf...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
KBTX.com
Gas leak in Southern Pointe neighborhood shut off
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The gas leak affecting the Southern Pointe neighborhood has been shut off, according to Brazos County Emergency Management. The South Brazos County Fire Department responded to the gas leak Wednesday morning, going door to door and telling people to shelter in place. Limited information is...
KBTX.com
College Station restaurant brings French flavors to BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new College Station restaurant is creating dishes that are both unique and approachable. Le Petit Cochon, which means “little pig,” is a French-inspired restaurant where you can find traditional Fresh cuisine along with some with American influences. The owners Tom Kenney and Johnny Poché said it’s a family-style restaurant that prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and high-quality foods.
KBTX.com
Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was arrested after groping a woman walking on a trail in a central College Station neighborhood, according to the College Station Police Department. Court documents say 20-year-old Brandon Lange was charged with indecent assault and drug possession Thursday night. According to records,...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bryan on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive.
KBTX.com
Bethel Lutheran Church brings its Live Nativity to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bethel Lutheran Church is hoping to help you get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the reason for the season. Drive through sequential scenes from the Christmas story as you listen to a narration of the story in your car. There will also be hot chocolate,...
KBTX.com
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
KBTX.com
Ewers-Shurtleff plans path after winning runoff election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marca Ewers-Shurtleff said she is ready to begin her term as a member of the Bryan City Council. Ewers-Shurtleff won a runoff election and will represent district five. She said her past experience serving on both the Bryan Business Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission...
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
wtaw.com
College Station Fire Department Activity
College Station firefighters responded to a pair of alarms Monday night. At a home on Coastal Drive, which is north of Hallaran pool between Rock Prairie and Ponderosa, a resident was burned during a cooking oil fire as they moved the fire from the stove to the back porch. CSFD paramedics treated the burns then transported the patient. there was no major fire damage.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report To Bryan Police Of Four Vehicles Driving Recklessly Leads To One Driver Being Arrested For DWI
The 22nd trip to the Brazos County jail for a Bryan man in 22 years was the result of Bryan police responding to the report of four vehicles driving recklessly Tuesday night on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria. According to the BPD arrest report, an officer saw one of the...
KBTX.com
KBTX Food For Families Food Drive raises over 179,000 pounds of food
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful Food For Families Food Drive the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s shelves are filling up again. KBTX was in seven locations representing six counties in this year’s food drive. The Brazos Valley Food Bank says the numbers this year are greater than...
KBTX.com
From the Ground Up: Texas A&M Poultry Science Department connects youth to agriculture
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Poultry Science Department at Texas A&M University has programs available for students in elementary school all the way through high school. Ally Spears from the Department of Poultry Science says the poultry judging camp is popular among kids. “We had over 100 students from...
A Shot in the Dark offers free after-hours flu shots in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District (BCHD) is putting on a free flu clinic event, A Shot in the Dark, on Tuesday Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bryan. Adults 18 years and older will be able to visit 201 North Texas Avenue to receive a free flu shot.
KBTX.com
Madisonville Police searching for suspects who stole $6,000 worth of computers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week involves the theft of over $6,000 worth of computers from Walmart. They are looking for the two people involved in the incident. It happened at the location on East Main Street in Madisonville on Saturday, Dec. 3.
KBTX.com
KBTX wraps up 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX wrapped up its 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, but the job of feeding the Brazos Valley is far from over. On Wednesday donors and sponsors helped us raise tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank and its affiliated food pantries in Washington, Burleson, Madison, Grimes, Robertson, and Grimes Counties. Exact totals are expected to be released on Thursday.
KBTX.com
Sadberry Intermediate remains on track for the 2023 school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sadberry Intermediate plans to open its doors to Bryan ISD students and teachers just in time for the 2023 school year. Back in 2020, voters approved the bond to create a new school in Bryan ISD. Sadberry Intermediate will be the newest school in Bryan ISD since the last one was built in 2008.
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
