Jim Duggan loaded up the Yukon and silenced his phone. No distractions for a winding 1,200-mile drive he never imagined he would make. At some point during the last few months, the former longtime Council Bluffs high school football coach became father to a national celebrity. Max Duggan in August was a fourth-year quarterback who had lost his starting job with a TCU program picked to finish seventh in the Big 12. Jim and his wife, Deb, had higher hopes.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO